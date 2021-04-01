Urban Sophistication, the cheeky label known for its satirization of pop culture in streetwear and accessories (namely phone cases), launched its largest capsule collection to date this month, “Portrait of Us.”

During early 2020’s initial COVID-19 lockdown, the cofounders launched a private Instagram account, @urbansophistication_core, where their community could offer opinions and advice for future designs, resulting in this capsule.

“COVID-19 has challenged the balance between IRL and virtual existence. This capsule explores the emotional adjustment to this new reality. The internet is limitless yet many feel trapped in the screen’s four walls. With this in mind we painted the Portrait of Us,” the cofounders told WWD.

“Portrait of Us” is available on the brand’s e-commerce; ready-to-wear ranges from $120 to $150, accessories from $35 to $65.