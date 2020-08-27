Amidst a global pandemic, Australian fashion label With Jéan is making impressive strides. Over the past three years, the brand has gained a cult-like Instagram following for its flirty and feminine, ethically made pieces; in the past three months, the brand saw more rapid growth than ever. June 2020 marks With Jéan’s biggest month to date: up 55 percent year-over-year with close to $1 million in top-line sales, making the brand’s total revenue in the second quarter an 80 percent increase from the first quarter. The brand noted the U.S. makes up half of its market.
While designing their latest July drop, the brand looked to vintage garb to redesign archive fabric swatches collected over the years — rather than traveling for their regular vintage hunts in Europe and the U.S. — and were forced to slow down their process. “What started off as panic from these restrictions we’ve never had to experience before actually turned out to be a really positive process and has resulted in a collection we are so excited about,” cofounder and director Evangeline Titilas noted.
The brand’s latest 12-piece collection, Modernism, introduces a less romantic, more playful take on chic Seventies wear with faded wildflower printed tops, matching sets and plenty of minidresses with ruched details ranging from $129 to $229.