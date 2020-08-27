@michaelxomichael spoke to WWD on the media industry's racial reckoning, farming and their music debut 'XO.' ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Michael is in a major period of transition: After a career in the media world, beginning as an intern for Rolling Stone and most recently a two-and-a-half year stint at Paper, the 32-year-old is giving full attention to their long-desired music career, with the release of their debut album “XO” last week. The album, which is centered on messages of self-love and empowerment, comes as a statement as the musician seeks to reestablish themselves in their own identity, following a public exit from Paper, with Michael publicizing the publication’s treatment of Black employees.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Michael, who grew up between Chicago and Gary, Ind., fell in love with music as a kid reading Rolling Stone to discover artists like M.I.A., who were putting out music unlike anything they’d heard before. They’ve been writing and producing songs since age 16, teaching themselves how to make beats on a laptop and recording demos at home. In February they released their first single, “Rope,” which gave them their first taste of life as a musician in the public eye.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ “I had a lot of fear about coming out, so to speak, as the artist I've always been. But I think I believed in the idea of a lot of the messages that come through me and my music are not for me. It's not for me, it's just that I'm the person that is making these songs. There's a higher thing at work for me. There's a connection to soul and spirit and it's not up to me to judge why I'm the person that has to make these songs, I am making them because it just feels like the right thing to do,” they say. “And that's just where I am in my life in general. I'm really just operating from a place of doing what nurtures me. I am doing what makes me feel happy and fulfilled.”⁣⁣ ⁣ Tap the link in bio for the full interview. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Report: @leighen ⁣ 📸: @samsparrophoto