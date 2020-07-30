Jonny Cota talked to WWD about being Amazon Fashion’s “guinea pig,” extending his mentorship with the online giant and opening his new “pandemic-proof” Los Angeles store, where he is seen here. ⁣ ⁣ Amazon Fashion has extended its mentorship of Cota through the end of the year, including producing a second collection for the designer, whose initial deliveries and inventory were impacted by the pandemic. (The mentorship was initially due to end this fall, a year after @makingthecuttv wrapped shooting.)⁣ ⁣ Even with the online giant’s might, production and fulfillment for the “Metamorphosis” collection that landed on the site April 24 didn’t go as smoothly as it should have. (Of course, no one could have predicted a pandemic would hit, putting unprecedented pressure on Amazon’s infrastructure.) Cota and Amazon declined to share figures, but the initial production run was so limited, many styles and sizes were available only for preorder, with a July delivery. “Launching a new brand with no inventory, it was a struggle,” said Cota.⁣ ⁣ Hiccups aside, he is determined not to be another casualty of the fashion reality show medium like so many who have come before him. “I feel like I’m in a unique position winning ‘Making the Cut’ because I have been in the industry for so long. My aspirations are different than if I was just starting my career. Designers mainly get on these shows, they want to launch their brand, and they hope it will turn into a life of being in fashion. But I’ve had a lot of those exciting moments fulfilled, so now I’m looking for a second wind.…I want to make a little money, I want to launch my new brand, I want to start a family...”⁣ ⁣ Tap the link in bio for more. ⁣ ⁣ Report: @boothmoore⁣ Photo: @bucknerphoto