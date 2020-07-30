Zoë Chicco

This month, Los Angeles-based fine-jewelry designer Zoë Chicco is celebrating her namesake brand’s 20th anniversary. To commemorate two decades of work, Chicco is partnering with 20 female founders and innovators to design limited-edition baubles slated to drop monthly. 

Zoë Chicco x Justina Blakeney's necklaces.

The designer kicked off her “20 x 20” series with a trio of 14-karat gold necklaces in collaboration with Justina Blakeney, designer, author and founder of Jungalow, and will be releasing earrings with designer Rachel Pally on Aug. 20. Catt Sadler and Olive and June founder Sarah Gibson Tuttle are also confirmed to participate in the upcoming months. Jewelry in the series ranges in price from $250 to $1,500, and is available on Chicco’s e-commerce site. Proceeds from each design will be donated to a charitable cause of each collaborator’s choice.

Zoë Chicco x Rachel Pally's earrings.

