Market Debuts The Beatles Capsule Collection

The streetwear brand is creating a collection inspired by The Beatles’ “Yellow Submarine.”

Market x The Beatles collaboration
Market x The Beatles collaboration. Courtesy

Market is embarking on its latest collaboration with a colorful new collection.

The streetwear brand is releasing a collaboration with The Beatles’ “Yellow Submarine” album on Friday, continuing Market’s affinity for partnering with “cultural legends, iconic imagery and inspiring creatives,” according to the brand.

The unisex collection offers pieces such as jackets, T-shirts, sweaters, hats and other styles that give a nod to the original, colorful album artwork created by Heinz Edelmann. Styles are designed in a color palette of bright blue, yellow and red tie-dye and feature images of submarines and The Beatles’ band members. 

Related Galleries

Styles from the Market x Beatles collaboration.

“The Beatles were present in my youth — from their style and music to their lasting impact on pop music, art and culture,” said Mike Cherman, founder and creative director of Market. “Their unique spirit has brought generations together through music and art, so I couldn’t be more excited to bring this collaboration to Market.” 

This is the latest collaboration to come from Market. The streetwear brand has recently teamed with brands and retailers such as Puma and Harvey Nichols, as well as bands like My Chemical Romance and TV shows like “The Powerpuff Girls.” 

Last year, Market embarked on a new chapter, changing its name from Chinatown Market after announcing the company “did not consider what this name would mean to the communities in Chinatowns across the world.” 

The Market x Beatles collaboration ranges in price from $45 to $250 and will be available on Market’s website and in select stores globally.

