×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: October 25, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Business

The Word on Tommy

Fashion

Michael Burke Delves Into the Psychology, and Craft, of Luxury

Marni and No Vacancy Inn Team on Capsule Collection

The collection includes men’s, women’s and accessories offerings.

Marni + No Vacancy Inn
The campaign for the Marni + No Vacancy Inn collection. Courtesy

Marni is embarking on its next fashion collaboration with lifestyle brand No Vacancy Inn.

The Italian design house is furthering its link to the art world through the project, teaming on a collection of men’s, women’s and accessories offerings. The collection fuses Marni creative director Francesco Risso’s affinity for vibrant colors and clashing prints with No Vacancy Inn’s streetwear sensibility. 

The two brands describe the collection as “playing with a shared visual language that uses clothing surfaces as a canvas upon which to lay visually striking symbols that deal with contemporary culture.”

Related Galleries

The Marni + No Vacancy Inn collection includes pieces featuring patchwork and collage-like design elements in vibrant colors. Pieces include a patchwork sweatshirt designed with a bird motif, rainbow-themed crochet separates, hand-painted floral separates, patchwork denim jeans and other styles. The collection will be available to purchase in April at Marni retailers and other select retailers internationally. 

The collaboration comes after No Vacancy Inn relaunched this month with a new collection called “Born Cancelled,” which aimed to change the notion of cancel culture. The collection includes pieces like varsity jackets, cargo pants, hoodies and more styles. 

No Vacancy Inn launched in 2015 as a collaboration between Acyde Odunlami, Brock Korsan and Supreme creative director Tremaine Emory as a fashion brand and platform that aims to build a community. 

The collaboration is Marni’s latest project this year. This summer, the fashion house opened its flagship on Via Montenapoleone in Milan, which is also meant to be a creative hub for artists. Earlier this year, Marni also unveiled its first collaboration with footwear brand Veja.  

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Marni, No Vacancy Inn Collection: Details, Photos and More

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Marni, No Vacancy Inn Collection: Details, Photos and More

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Marni, No Vacancy Inn Collection: Details, Photos and More

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Marni, No Vacancy Inn Collection: Details, Photos and More

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Marni, No Vacancy Inn Collection: Details, Photos and More

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Marni, No Vacancy Inn Collection: Details, Photos and More

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Marni, No Vacancy Inn Collection: Details, Photos and More

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Marni, No Vacancy Inn Collection: Details, Photos and More

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Marni, No Vacancy Inn Collection: Details, Photos and More

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Marni, No Vacancy Inn Collection: Details, Photos and More

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Marni, No Vacancy Inn Collection: Details, Photos and More

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Marni, No Vacancy Inn Collection: Details, Photos and More

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Marni, No Vacancy Inn Collection: Details, Photos and More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Marni, No Vacancy Inn Collection: Details, Photos and More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Marni, No Vacancy Inn Collection: Details, Photos and More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Marni, No Vacancy Inn Collection: Details, Photos and More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Marni, No Vacancy Inn Collection: Details, Photos and More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Marni, No Vacancy Inn Collection: Details, Photos and More

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Marni, No Vacancy Inn Collection: Details, Photos and More

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Marni, No Vacancy Inn Collection: Details, Photos and More

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Marni, No Vacancy Inn Collection: Details, Photos and More

Hot Summer Bags

Marni, No Vacancy Inn Collection: Details, Photos and More

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Marni, No Vacancy Inn Collection: Details, Photos and More

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Marni, No Vacancy Inn Collection: Details, Photos and More

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Marni, No Vacancy Inn Collection: Details, Photos and More

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Marni, No Vacancy Inn Collection: Details, Photos and More

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Marni, No Vacancy Inn Collection: Details, Photos and More

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Marni, No Vacancy Inn Collection: Details, Photos and More

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Marni, No Vacancy Inn Collection: Details, Photos and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Marni, No Vacancy Inn Collection: Details, Photos and More

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Marni, No Vacancy Inn Collection: Details, Photos and More

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Marni, No Vacancy Inn Collection: Details, Photos and More

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Marni, No Vacancy Inn Collection: Details, Photos and More

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Marni, No Vacancy Inn Collection: Details, Photos and More

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Marni, No Vacancy Inn Collection: Details, Photos and More

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Marni, No Vacancy Inn Collection: Details, Photos and More

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Marni, No Vacancy Inn Collection: Details, Photos and More

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Marni, No Vacancy Inn Collection: Details, Photos and More

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Marni, No Vacancy Inn Collection: Details, Photos and More

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Marni, No Vacancy Inn Collection: Details, Photos and More

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Marni, No Vacancy Inn Collection: Details, Photos and More

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Marni, No Vacancy Inn Collection: Details, Photos and More

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Marni, No Vacancy Inn Collection: Details, Photos and More

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad