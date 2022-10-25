Marni and No Vacancy Inn Team on Capsule Collection

Marni is embarking on its next fashion collaboration with lifestyle brand No Vacancy Inn.

The Italian design house is furthering its link to the art world through the project, teaming on a collection of men’s, women’s and accessories offerings. The collection fuses Marni creative director Francesco Risso’s affinity for vibrant colors and clashing prints with No Vacancy Inn’s streetwear sensibility.

The two brands describe the collection as “playing with a shared visual language that uses clothing surfaces as a canvas upon which to lay visually striking symbols that deal with contemporary culture.”

The Marni + No Vacancy Inn collection includes pieces featuring patchwork and collage-like design elements in vibrant colors. Pieces include a patchwork sweatshirt designed with a bird motif, rainbow-themed crochet separates, hand-painted floral separates, patchwork denim jeans and other styles. The collection will be available to purchase in April at Marni retailers and other select retailers internationally.

The collaboration comes after No Vacancy Inn relaunched this month with a new collection called “Born Cancelled,” which aimed to change the notion of cancel culture. The collection includes pieces like varsity jackets, cargo pants, hoodies and more styles.

No Vacancy Inn launched in 2015 as a collaboration between Acyde Odunlami, Brock Korsan and Supreme creative director Tremaine Emory as a fashion brand and platform that aims to build a community.

The collaboration is Marni’s latest project this year. This summer, the fashion house opened its flagship on Via Montenapoleone in Milan, which is also meant to be a creative hub for artists. Earlier this year, Marni also unveiled its first collaboration with footwear brand Veja.