BY THE SEA: Brands are heading east.

Idle daydreams of summer days by the beach have been realized by Marni Marine, which has a presence at the Sunset Beach Hotel on Shelter Island.

Proenza Schouler has also hit the beach. Designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez have opened a 1,500-square-foot pop-up in East Hampton. Catering to those who have ditched city life for the Hamptons, the duo plan to keep their 2 Main Street location through the end of the year.

The outpost is part of a larger strategy to connect with consumers locally. Last March, Proenza Schouler opened a pop-up in leafy Greenwich, Conn. An incentive for doing so is to showcase the Proenza Schouler collection and the Proenza Schouler White Label. Kate McCollough designed the space, which also features ceramics from Galerie Michael Bargo.

Over on Shelter Island, Marni’s colorful fabrics, furnishings and design objects can be found indoors and outside the waterfront property. Marni pink umbrellas punctuate the terrace, bird-shaped chairs adorn suite room. Guests who drop into Sunset Beach’s game room will find pink and light brown walls, floral-covered sofas, Marni chaise lounges, rocking chairs, benches and stools.

Visitors looking to be more Marni-fied can buy items from the European label. The range of Marni Market items and accessories being sold in limited batches include baskets, vases, magazine racks, sculptures, necklaces, hats, bags and fans.

Another creative force, Marsia Holzer drew inspiration from swallows nesting outside her Water Mill woodworking studio for her just-released capsule collection of hand-carved wood sculptures. The artist has created a trio of towering bird totems. “One swallow would sit on the dead tree branch and I thought how great it would be to see him all year,” she said.

Buyers at Marsia Holzer Studio can realize that, too. The mahogany bird totems that were hand-detailed with an electric chisel retail for $6,000 a pop. They also can be cast in bronze and shortened to place them indoors instead of on a lawn or by the pool.