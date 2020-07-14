MEATPACKING MARKET: Marni has a new store concept – colorful and artsy – bowing in New York’s Meatpacking District.

Dubbed Marni Meatpacking Market, the boutique will carry men’s and women’s ready-to-wear and accessories, in addition to offering the Marni Market lifestyle products permanently – a first for the Italian house.

The Marni Market items were previously offered as part of the namesake temporary retail project launched in 2015, which traveled around the world to such cities as Tokyo, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Paris, Milan, Beijing and Shanghai, among other destinations.

Products available at the New York unit span from stylized animal sculptures, crafted from metal and PVC, as well as picnic baskets, trinket boxes and rocking chairs – all handmade by Colombian artisans. The offering also includes handwoven basket bags and striped Marni shopping bags.

First opened in 2011, the Meatpacking District unit, a 2,690-square-foot triangular store at the confluence of Gansevoort Street and West 13th Street, has been reimagined to house the colorful items and conjure a bazaar atmosphere.

A digitally-printed tapestry hanging from the wall mimics the hand-weaving technique employed by the artisans enlisted for the Marni Market project, while colorful hammocks are suspended from the ceiling, all contrasting with the exposed brick walls and industrial feel of the location.

As the physical store reopens with the new blueprint, a selection of Marni Market products is also available on Farfetch.

Originally launched by Marni founder Consuelo Castiglioni, the market project has been continued under the guidance of current creative director Francesco Risso.