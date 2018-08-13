The new BCBGMaxAzria store at 77 Mercer Street in SoHo features the brand’s updated modern store concept and layout.

The space totals 5,200 square feet, and is large enough to house the full range of the brand’s extensive product offerings that include sportswear, dresses, shoes, handbags and jewelry, as well as its new denim line.

Diane Bekhor, senior vice president of BCBG Group, said, “We are thrilled to open the new BCBGMaxAzria store in the heart of such an iconic New York neighborhood.” She added that the new SoHo store “represents our new store concept that is bold, contemporary and clean.”

It is the first store opening in Manhattan for the brand since it came under new ownership. Marquee Brands, a brand management firm, acquired the company last year. Global Brands Group has oversight of the new store location. The other BCBGMaxAzria Manhattan store is the original flagship store at 461 Fifth Avenue.

Cory Baker, chief operating officer, said, “Expanding our BCBGMaxAzria retail presence in New York City is a testament to the fashion-focused customer demand for this timeless brand and an exciting addition to our portfolio.”

Baker’s firm Marquee Brands is also involved in two other store openings next month, one for Ben Sherman and the other for Bruno Magli. Both Ben Sherman and Bruno Magli are also opening stores in SoHo.

The BCBGMaxAzria brand now has 43 freestanding stores, 310 partner shops and over 50 additional international locations.