Marsèll Makes Handbag Push

Footwear label Marsèll is committing to the handbag and leather goods categories.

For spring 2023, the brand is introducing its first full-fledged range after it tested the waters for the past 20 years with small capsules and a few styles regularly flanking the core shoe business.

The brand installed a creative team and beefed up its manufacturing capacity with new hires of dedicated artisans.

Marco Cima, cofounder and creative director, characterized it as a “natural progression built from our know-how in leather production.”

“We have always wanted to telegraph our aesthetics…and methodology via different product categories, projects and objects.…We believe we are an alternative brand representing and drawing customers looking for minimalist and no-logo designs,” Cima explained.

Centered on timeless styles with a minimalist bent in line with the footwear category, the spring range comprises doctor bags and irregularly shaped pouches as well as tiny tote bags with handles knotted to the bag’s body, all coming in a muted color palette of earth tones and pastels.

The bags retail for between 700 euros and 2,000 euros.