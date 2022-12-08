×
Marsèll Makes Handbag Push

The footwear brand is introducing its first full-fledged bag and leather goods collection for spring 2023.

A bag from the Marsèll spring 2023 collection.
A bag from the Marsèll spring 2023 collection. Courtesy of Marsèll

Footwear label Marsèll is committing to the handbag and leather goods categories.

For spring 2023, the brand is introducing its first full-fledged range after it tested the waters for the past 20 years with small capsules and a few styles regularly flanking the core shoe business.

The brand installed a creative team and beefed up its manufacturing capacity with new hires of dedicated artisans.

Marco Cima, cofounder and creative director, characterized it as a “natural progression built from our know-how in leather production.”

“We have always wanted to telegraph our aesthetics…and methodology via different product categories, projects and objects.…We believe we are an alternative brand representing and drawing customers looking for minimalist and no-logo designs,” Cima explained.

Centered on timeless styles with a minimalist bent in line with the footwear category, the spring range comprises doctor bags and irregularly shaped pouches as well as tiny tote bags with handles knotted to the bag’s body, all coming in a muted color palette of earth tones and pastels.

The bags retail for between 700 euros and 2,000 euros.

A bag from Marsèll spring 2023.
A bag from the Marsèll spring 2023 collection.
Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

