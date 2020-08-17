Bulgari has signed model Martha Hunt as its new U.S. spokesmodel. Hunt will appear in Bulgari-related advertising and at special events for the next year.

Bulgari North America president Daniel Paltridge said of the brand’s decision: “We are thrilled to have supermodel Martha Hunt as our newest U.S. ambassador, joining the Bulgari family and celebrated list of dynamic and diverse women such as Zendaya, Lily Aldridge and Naomi Scott. Martha is vibrant, beautiful and exudes confidence and glamour, representing all facets of the Bulgari woman. Her love of jewelry, the arts and philanthropy make her a perfect fit for our brand.”

Hunt says she’s tried to “stay productive” during quarantine, collaborating with her photographer boyfriend on at-home photo shoots and focusing on activist projects.

“One silver lining is how this time has allowed me to pursue passion projects, one of which is scoliosis research. I’ve developed new skills since collaborating with Dr. Sariah Khormaee and we hope to have some literature published very soon. Our work has enlightened me on how dedicating time for a cause can be more valuable than donating money,” the model said.

Hunt’s new contract with Bulgari was the first professional job to get her out of the house. “Working with a New York City-based team gave us back a sense of community we had been missing. Not to mention, feeling glamorous after living in sweats for half the year was a feeling I’ll never forget,” she said.