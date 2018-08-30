FLOWERS, ANYONE?: Martha Stewart is expanding her brand into the floral space. Stewart’s lifestyle brand — whose products run the gamut from cooking, entertaining and home renovating to crafting, gardening and pet supplies — has signed a floral subscription partnership with BloomsyBox.com, a startup floral subscription company founded in 2015. The floral collection will launch in December in time for the holidays and feature a monthly delivery of fresh-cut roses chosen by Stewart from sustainable flower farms around the globe.

The partnership will offer various monthly delivery options, including frequency of deliveries, bouquet sizes, and gifting preferences. Each bouquet comes directly from the farm in accordance with Stewart’s selection of seasonal favorites, along with fresh floral care tips. The subscription service will be available starting Dec. 1 on the BloomsyBox.com Web site. The price range will be $44.99 to $59.99 per month.

Next year, the partners will expand their offering to include additional floral varieties.

“Flowers play an integral role in the way I live, entertain and celebrate special occasions,” said Stewart. “I’m pleased to partner with BloomsyBox, one of the premier farm-to-table floral subscription companies, to provide consumers with a beautiful selection of flowers on a regular basis.”

Stewart’s media and merchandising properties are owned by Sequential Brands Group, Inc.

Flowers seem to be a recurring theme for Stewart this year. In February, she published her 90th book simply titled “Martha’s Flowers.”