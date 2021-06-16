Martha Stewart revealed on Instagram Wednesday night that she planned to launch Martha.com at midnight, racking up more than 17,000 likes within two hours.

Stewart called Martha.com “our new online ‘everything’ store where original Martha product will be sold as well as my curated collection of favorite things.”

She said that in the next few months the site will sell “delicious foods,” CBD products, furniture, ingredients for cooking, favorite recipes and instructive videos, products for one’s garden, Martha designed clothing and holiday decor, among other things.

“Take a look and remember this is just the beginning,” she wrote.

Stewart explained in the post that she took her previous green marthabymail repurposed U.S. postal truck and painted it bright white with a new black logo. “Really cute, and it still runs!!!”, she wrote on Instagram.

In April 2019, Sequential Brands Group sold Martha Stewart to Marquee Brands. The Martha Stewart brand reaches approximately 100 million consumers across all media and merchandising platforms each month. Stewart is the founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia; her branded products can be found in over 70 million households and has a growing retail presence in thousands of locations.