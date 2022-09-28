Martha Stewart, Marquee Brands Launch Fashion Collection

Martha Stewart and Marquee Brands have launched Martha by Martha Stewart Fashion Collection. Inspired by Stewart’s personal wardrobe, the collection features tops, bottoms and outerwear and is available exclusively on Stewart’s online shopping destination, Martha.com.

In June, 2021, Stewart launched Martha.com, which Stewart called her “new online ‘everything’ store,” where original Martha product is being sold, as well as a curated collection of her “favorite things.” The site sells fashion, kitchen and dining, home, bed and bath, holidays, gourmet food, wellness and collections.

“Martha by Martha Stewart Fashion is the perfect marriage of polished looks and purposeful design inspired by my personal wardrobe,” said Martha Stewart. “It’s everyday wear that you can work in, play in, and cook and dine in, all while looking tailored and put together no matter what the day calls for.”

Among the looks in the collection are a relaxed utility jumpsuit, relaxed poplin shirt, a packable quilted down puffer jacket, a two-pocket chambray shirt, a diamond quilted barn jacket, a faux fur coat, a popover poplin shirt, a work jean, a mid-rise skinny jean, a quilted puffer cape, a short-sleeve quilted down puffer and a quilted down puffer coat. Retail prices range from $30 to $170. For some items, sizes range from XS to XL, and others go from XS to 3X. Pants range from 26W to 36W.

The site previously offered outerwear, but that category has been expanded and T-shirts, blouses, denim, pants, sweatshirts, as well as bags and totes, have been added.

A puffer vest and utility jumpsuit.

Neil Fiske, chief executive officer of Marquee Brands, whose portfolio includes Martha Stewart, The BCBG Group, Ben Sherman and Body Glove, said, “Martha’s high taste level led to the curation of this functional collection of fashion-forward apparel inspired by her own personal wardrobe that we are excited to share with Martha.com shoppers. Martha and her team have paid meticulous attention to tailoring and detail so that customers will look polished and feel confident in every piece.”

