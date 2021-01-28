Martin Margiela’s first art exhibition in Paris, originally due to open in April, has been postponed until October due to the ongoing restrictions linked to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers said.

The show at Lafayette Anticipations, the art foundation backed by Groupe Galeries Lafayette, will feature previously unseen sculptures, photographs and installations.

“As we still do not have a reopening date and the current exhibition by Wu Tsang was only able to open for a week, the foundation prefers to be cautious and postpone the exhibition until the fall,” it said in a statement.

The reclusive designer, who retired from fashion in 2009, has been the subject of multiple exhibitions in recent years, as well as a 2019 documentary, “Martin Margiela: In His Own Words.” He has never before shown his art.

The show is sure to create positive buzz for the space, part of a neighborhood renewal project spearheaded by Galeries Lafayette, which stretches to its BHV Marais department store and also encompasses the food outlet Eataly.

The retailer has been hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis, with its stores shut for a large portion of the year and a near-absence of foreign tourists in Paris.

French museums, cinemas, theaters, bars and restaurants have remained closed since France’s second lockdown took effect on Oct. 29, while stores were allowed to reopen on Nov. 28. A nationwide curfew is in effect from 6 p.m. daily, and the government is said to be mulling a further tightening of measures to restrict the spread of the virus.

