Martine Rose Teams With Stüssy on Capsule Celebrating Art of Driving

British fashion designer Martine Rose is renewing her passion for the art of driving with a capsule collection with cult street brand Stüssy.

Launching Friday, the cross-pollination features T-shirts with Stüssy’s classic “Stand Firm” text and a hoodie with a graphic treatment, as well as a faux leopard fur steering wheel cover; driving gloves; an air freshener; a co-branded car mat set; a fringed flag, and a collaged windscreen.

Image of Martine Rose x Stüssy capsule. Courtesy of Martine Rose and Stüssy

The capsule is accompanied by a series of images shot inside, or next to, a car, showcasing items from the collection, as well as depicting Rose’s signature laid-back urban cool that has won her numerous fans, including Drake.

The designer’s love for cars can also be felt on the cover of i-D’s fall 2022 issues, where Rose dressed Naomi Campbell and DJ Goldie in looks from her spring 2023 collection. Campbell sat in the driver’s seat inside a red car, while winking to the camera.

The collaboration is the latest one for Rose who previously has worked on a variety of capsules and special projects for brands including Nike, Napapijri and Tommy Hilfiger.

Image of Martine Rose x Stüssy capsule. Courtesy of Martine Rose and Stüssy

For three years, she shuttled back and forth to Paris, working with Demna on Balenciaga menswear. She is widely regarded as having been a major influence on the brand’s oversize, distressed and vintage-flecked men’s silhouettes.

She made her international debut as the special guest designer at Pitti Uomo in January, bringing her uncool-is-cool flair to Florence, reinventing classics through a subtly sensual lens, at the time when rumors of her being considered to succeed Virgil Abloah at Louis Vuitton Men were circulating. While the top job went to Pharrell Williams in the end, in an earlier interview with WWD, Rose revealed that 2023 was going to be busier than ever, as she has designed a tailored clothing collection with her long-term collaborator Nike that’s set to be released this summer.