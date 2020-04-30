Fans can now proudly show off their allegiance to Spider-Man or Captain America, thanks to a new deal between jewelry lifestyle label GLD and Marvel Entertainment.

As per the terms of the multiyear licensing agreement, Marvel has granted GLD access to its catalogue of intellectual property, including characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The GLD x Marvel collection will range in price from $79 to $99 and will be comprised of pendants featuring Marvel characters on designs in solid gold and precious stones.

GLD is also offering fans the opportunity to vote for which 10 characters or groups should be released first among Iron Man, Spider-Man, Captain America, Hulk, Thor, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, Gamora, Groot, Loki, Vision, Venom, Hydra and Thanos.

Characters like Iron-Man, Spider-Man, Black Panther, Gamora and Groot will be represented by their faces, while the remaining characters are represented by their weapon or symbol.

According to the brand, the partnership had been in discussion for one year. The license covers all characters from the Marvel Universe, including comics, television shows and video games.

Founded by Dan Folger and Christian Johnston, GLD, which is pronounced “gold,” has produced jewelry for athletes and rappers such as Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, Paul Pogba, A$AP Rocky and Wiz Khalifa, and the company has a licensing agreement with the NBA to produce pendants for all 32 teams in the professional basketball league.