Mary J. Blige Shines in Sequined David Koma Bralette and Pants for Apple Music Live Performance

Mary J. Blige went for a bold fashion moment for her latest performance.

The Grammy-winning musician performed Wednesday night at New York City’s historic United Palace as part of Apple Music Live, the music streaming service’s live concert series. For the performance, Blige wore several standout looks, including a silver sequined bralette with matching high-waisted pants from David Koma. Blige paired the look with a white feathered denim jacket, also from David Koma, and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Blige played many of her hit songs during the performance, including “Real Love,” “Family Affair,” “Everything,” “I Can Love You” and others.

Mary J. Blige performs during Apple Music Live. Courtesy of Apple Music

The Apple Music Live series kicked off in May with Harry Styles in celebration of the musician’s “Harry’s House” album.

Blige is known for wearing standout fashion looks on stage. The musician made an impact earlier this year during the Super Bowl halftime show, where she wore a custom Peter Dundas look consisting of a white and silver, mirror-embellished crop top with cutouts and matching shorts paired with thigh-high Dundas by Sergio Rossi boots. The custom Peter Dundas look was also embellished with Swarovski crystals and pearl beadwork.

She also wore several memorable looks for her recent “Come See About Me” music video that debuted earlier this month. For the music video, Blige wore a neon orange maxi dress featuring cutouts, a two-piece hot pink bikini and a lime green crochet jumpsuit by Traci Couture.

Blige also recently attended the 2022 BET Awards last month, making an impression on the red carpet for her Tony Ward white cropped, off-the-shoulder white top and matching formfitting maxi skirt.

