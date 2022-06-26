Mary J. Blige Marries Street Style With Red Carpet Glamour in Two-Piece Tony Ward Gown at BET Awards 2022

Mary J. Blige is a fashion chameleon, switching from street style to red carpet glamour, embracing plenty of style iterations in between along the way. For the 2022 BET Awards, the 51-year-old singer-actress donned a pristine-white two-piece outfit, creating a look that embodied the best elements of her signature style.

To attend the award show celebrating Black excellence and Black culture, Blige — who was styled by Jason Rembert — wore a look by Tony Ward. The design’s cropped off-the-shoulder top featured an asymmetric sleeve design with a singular long sleeve on one arm and a beaded strap on the other shoulder. The silhouette also wrapped around Blige’s neck, giving a choker-like effect. The hip-hop icon paired the top with a ruched high-waisted white skirt, which featured a slightly off-center thigh-high slit and a floor-sweeping train.

Mary J. Blige attends the 2022 BET Awards on June 26 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Blige paired the all-white look with silver metallic René Caovilla stiletto sandals featuring an ankle-climbing wrap strap made to look like a snake. Blige accessorized with several large diamond rings, a diamond cuff, and gold Cartier bracelets. She wore her wavy blond hair up in a half-pony, which showed off her large coin-like silver earrings. For makeup, Blige wore a dark black smoky eye, statement eyelashes, and a nude lip.

Mary J. Blige attends the 2022 BET Awards on June 26 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Blige is nominated for Best Actress for her role as Monet in “Power Book II: Ghost” on Starz. She is also nominated for the BET Her Award — an award honoring motivational and empowering songs that center women — for her song “Good Morning Gorgeous.”

The BET Awards celebrate the achievements of musicians, actors, athletes and more throughout various entertainment fields. The first BET Awards took place in 2001 to celebrate Black culture and Black excellence. Taraji P. Henson is the host of this year’s show with performances by Lizzo, Latto and Jack Harlow. Leading nominations include Doja Cat with six nods, Ari Lennox and Drake with four nods each.

See the BET Awards Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals 2022