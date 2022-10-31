×
Mary J. Blige Shines in Metallic Gold Corset and Tiger-inspired Boots on ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ Tour

The latest stop on the R&B singer's tour took her to New Jersey.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ - OCTOBER 29: Mary J. Blige performs in concert at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall on October 29, 2022 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Donald Kravitz/Getty Images)
Mary J. Blige performs in concert at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall on Oct. 29 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Getty Images

Mary J. Blige appeared on stage for her concert in Atlantic City, New Jersey, wearing a black and gold corset and jungle-inspired boots.


Mary J. Blige performs in concert at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall on Oct. 29 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Getty Images

Continuing with the next leg of the “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour, Blige wore a black and gold bodice with bedazzled gold bra cups overlaid with black and gold metal accents and boning. The Zigman corset also featured several belts wrapped around the lower part of the bodice. She complemented the corset with a pair of sparkling black HotPants.


Mary J. Blige performs in concert at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall on Oct. 29 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Getty Images

For footwear, she wore a pair of black boots by Jennifer Le with orange and black faux fur that gave an illusion of a tiger stripe pattern. Blige accessorized with a pair of futuristic wraparound sunglasses, a statement gold medallion necklace and oversized gold hoop earrings by Sister Love.

For beauty, the singer went for a gloss plum lip, smokey shimmering eye shadow with heavy eyeliner and eye-popping mascara. For hair, she had it slicked back in the front and on top of her head, and a dramatic curly flowing blond ponytail cascading down to her hips.

Earlier this month, Blige took to the stage at Barclays Center in New York wearing another corset with a puffer jacket by Louis Vuitton. Many of Blige’s looks for her tour were done in collaboration with stylist Mauricia Henry, who has also dressed the R&B singer in Balenciaga, Alice + Olivia and Bottega Veneta.

Blige’s “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour kicked off in September, marking her first headlining tour in five years. Ella Mai and Queen Naija are joining Blige on the tour as supporting acts.

Blige first entered the music industry in the late ‘80s, with her career taking off in the ‘90s with hit songs including “I’m Goin’ Down,” “Not Gon’ Cry” and “Sweet Thing.”

Mary J. Blige Shines in Gold Corset for 'Good Morning Gorgeous' Tour

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

