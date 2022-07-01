Mary J. Blige Chooses Statement Color for ‘Come See About Me’ Music Video

Mary J. Blige’s latest music video features an array of fashion moments.

On Thursday, the award-winning singer’s video for her song “Come See About Me” was released on YouTube. Shot on the beach, Blige wears outfits such as a neon orange maxidress featuring cutouts, a two-piece hot pink bikini and a lime green crochet jumpsuit by Traci Couture.

The jumpsuit was also seen in the singer’s posts promoting the song. Styled by Jason Rembert, she wore the look with strappy sandal heels by Bottega Veneta to match and large gold hoop earrings by Misho Designs. Blige’s long blond hair was styled down in loose waves.

“Time to have some summer fun with me & @myfabolouslife!!” Blige captioned one of her posts. “#ComeSeeAboutMe video. Let’s goooo!”

The promo video Blige uploaded on her Instagram also stars Fabolous, who is featured in the track with her. He wore a two-piece silk button-down and shorts set by Casablanca.

“Come See About Me” is one of the 13 tracks on the singer’s latest album “Good Morning Gorgeous.” The project is her 14th studio album and her first release with 300 Entertainment.

The album features collaborations with other big name artists such as Anderson .Paak, Usher, DJ Khaled and more.

