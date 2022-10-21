Mary J. Blige Hits High Notes in Custom Louis Vuitton Logomania Look for ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ Tour at Barclays Center

Mary J. Blige took to the stage for her “Good Morning Gorgeous Tour” on Thursday in New York in a head-to-toe monogrammed custom Louis Vuitton look.

The singer, who performed in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center, wore the brand’s yellow puffer jacket, a corset with dangling belts, yellow HotPants, fishnet stockings and boots.

Mary J. Blige performs onstage during the Good Morning Gorgeous Tour at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on Oct. 20 Getty Images

Blige accessorized with yellow Loewe Inflated Mask sunglasses to complement the outfit’s color palette.

The singer worked with her stylist Maurícía Henry, who has also dressed Blige in Balenciaga, Alice + Olivia and Bottega Veneta.

For beauty, Blige sported a glossy burgundy lip and dramatic, shimmery dark eyeshadow. She styled her hair in oversized curls, creating a voluminous effect.

Mary J. Blige performs onstage during the Good Morning Gorgeous Tour at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on Oct. 20 Getty Images

During the Brooklyn leg of her tour Blige brought out other music artists she’s collaborated with over the years, including P. Diddy, Fabolous and Jadakiss.

Fabolous performed their collaboration “Come See About Remix” with the singer, and rapper Jadakiss performed their duet “Rent Money Remix.”

Earlier this year Blige made headlines for an Apple Music Live performance wearing a sequined David Koma bralette and pants.

Blige’s “Good Morning Gorgeous Tour” kicked off in September, marking her first headlining tour in five years. Ella Mai and Queen Naija are joining Blige on the tour as supporting acts.

Blige has been active in music since the late ‘80s, with her career taking off in the ‘90s. To date, she has won nine Grammy Awards.