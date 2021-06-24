DISRUPTORS BY DESIGN: Collaborations aren’t anything new to Hiroshi Fujiwara, a multidimensional creative and founder of the streetwear project Fragment.

The ambidextrous creative has been shaking up the establishment since the early ’90s and now Fujiwara is going full throttle through a new project with the Maserati design team, where a total of 175 cars will be offered for global distribution. The Fragment Design x Maserati starts with the Ghibli Operanera and the Ghibli Operabianca special-edition cars, which are meant to symbolize “the deconstruction of convention, a rebirth of hope and unmistakable statements of intent,” according to the company.

Some of the accents include premium leather and Alcantara interiors with contrasting silver inserts, dark blue seatbelts and a front grille with a logo adapted for this special edition. Both cars are fitted with 20” Uranus matte black wheels and a badge with the Fragment logo on the C pillar.

Another signature is the code M157110519FRG, which is positioned under the three side air ducts. The alphanumeric tag reflect the first four characters of the Ghibli ID code, followed by the six numbers that record the date of the first meeting between the Centro Stile Maserati and Fujiwara and then the three letters that Fragment considers to be an acronym.

While not a new phenomenon, the merging of fashion and ultrafast cars recently revved up. Italian luxury car maker Ferrari staged its first runway show earlier this month to unveil its men’s and women’s luxury fashion collection at its headquarters. The designs were created by brand diversification creative director Rocco Iannone.

A leader in the streetwear culture in the ’80s in Japan, he also works as a producer, musician and visual artist and was one of the first DJs to play hip-hop. Fujiwara is also the creative force behind Ring of Colour, “a digital media collection of things worth knowing about.”

Later this summer there will also be a collaborative capsule collection of two T-shirts, a baseball cap and two hoodies. Those apparel items will be sold exclusively through Maserati’s online store and through select dealerships.