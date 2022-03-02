Maskit Brings Israeli Style Stateside

Israel does not lack for emerging design talent, but heritage houses are a rarity: Maskit, founded in 1954 by social activist Ruth Dayan, is its only one.

By providing work for immigrant artisans, it aided in Israel’s economic development as an independent country. Maskit shuttered in 1994 and laid dormant until 2014 when it was revived under Dayan’s watchful eye by former head of embroidery for Alexander McQueen, Sharon Tal.

With the first drop of Tal’s spring 2022 collection available at a SoHo pop-up store on Thursday and a new advertising campaign to fete the launch, Maskit will bring its Israeli approach to quiet luxury to the American marketplace.

Maskit Spring 2022 Courtesy of Maskit

Draping features prominently in the collection, allowing each piece to easily transition between levels of formality. A little black wrap dress, for example, can be sported as a tunic, while a halter-neck jumpsuit and silken robe jacket feature ties that tailor the silhouette with a simple cinch.

True to Maskit’s legacy, it is the details that make the clothes sing. A pair of summer dresses, one in navy and the other in sky blue, are elevated by hand-painted florals and tissue paper hemlines. Elsewhere, several denim styles are mere canvases for archival embossing.

The spring campaign makes a solid case for tone-on-tone dressing in hues like blush and sage green. “We wanted to bring the colors of nature and the desert of Israel to New York’s urbanity,” Tal said. She accomplished this, quite literally, by splashing the images and video footage across 12 billboards in Times Square.

Inside Maskit’s SoHo pop-up store. Courtesy of Maskit

With exposed brick walls and dainty string lights overhead, Maskit’s store at 72 Wooster Street maintains a similar juxtaposition of Israeli insouciance and New York grit. Though it is the brand’s only foray into stand-alone retail outside Israel, it is no stranger to the global stage. At the height of Maskit’s success, the brand’s designs were sported by Audrey Hepburn and Elizabeth Taylor — both of whom were fans of the perennial Midbar coat.

Ensuring the brand’s contributions to fashion receive their due, Tal recently collaborated with Sarah Jessica Parker and costume designer Molly Rogers on a custom caftan beaded with peacock feathers for the premiere episode of “And Just Like That.”

“We strive hard to make sure that our clients can fully enjoy Maskit’s value and uniqueness,” Tal said. “We are glad to be able to share it with more people.”

The collection is produced in Israel and ranges between $100 and $500.

Maskit spring 2022 Courtesy of Maskit