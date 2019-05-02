SIDE JOB: Massimo Giorgetti can add the title of patron of the arts to his résumé.

The founder and creative director of MSGM has decided to put the former headquarters of his label located in Milan’s Porta Romana area at the disposal of a group of art experts to inaugurate an innovative cultural hub.

To be unveiled on Sunday, Ordet will be an experimental art center that thanks to the support of prestigious institutions — including the Kunsthalle Basel; Frankfurt’s Städelschule; Singapore’s Centre for Contemporary Art; Basel’s FHNW Academy of Art and Design; London’s Tate Modern; the Walker Art Center of Minneapolis and Pivô in São Paulo — will promote the exchange of art and culture contents through exhibitions, talks and special events.

“The first headquarters of MSGM have been empty for two years and I was waiting for something really exciting to bring new life to this place, which occupies a special place in my heart,” Giorgetti explained, highlighting that Ordet is a personal project not connected with the MSGM company. “At a certain point I was thinking about opening my own gallery, but I had the feeling that it would have felt too posh and snobby. So, last November at Artissima [an international art show taking place in Turin] I met Edoardo Bonaspetti, the former art director of the Triennale museum, and he told me he had a project in mind. I found it great and I gave them my support.”

Ordet will open with “A Work in Situ,” a special light installation by Los Angeles-based artist John Knight, exhibiting in Italy for the first time. The artist will also come back to Milan in June for the “Another Work in Situ” exhibit.

“I think that this project is very close to the most authentic spirit of MSGM and that Ordet will serve as major source of inspiration for me and my creative team. I think it will be precious for us,” Giorgetti said. “I’m also very happy to be part of a project [that] is really new for Milan.”

Giorgetti also explained that while showcasing the work of affirmed artists, Ordet will also promote emerging talents. “I only imposed one condition — that we would support young Italian artists. And everybody is keen to do that.”