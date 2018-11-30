Johnny “King Nerd” Dowell has teamed with Master and Dynamic.

The London-based artist, who graduated from Central Saint Martins, has hand-engraved 10 MH40 Over-Ear headphones.

Dowell, who spent 15 years engraving at James Purdey and Sons, a British gunmaker, is known for working with some leading watch brands but had more room to play with this partnership.

“The sleek and modern designs of Master and Dynamic headphones combined with the premium quality and materials have always stood out to me as a product with engraving potential and here we are,” said Dowell. “For this particular project I was inspired by a traditional scrolling style, which starts with a nice curve and features ornate details that flow back and forth between the patterns, juxtaposing classic techniques with contemporary product.”

The headphones, which retail for $999, are available to purchase now. Master and Dynamic has previously worked with filmmaker Sam Kolder and architect David Adjaye.