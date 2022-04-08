What to Know About the Masters Green Jacket

As another Masters Tournament commences this weekend, fans will get a chance to see some of their favorite golfers play.

At the end of the weekend, the one who wins the Masters will ultimately have the chance to wear the famous green jacket.

Hideki Matsuyama won the 2021 Masters, earning the right to wear the coveted single-breasted jacket. The garment is embroidered with the official Masters logo, which is a map of the U.S. with a flagstick on Augusta, Ga., where the tournament is held.

The tradition started in 1937, when Augusta National Golf Members began wearing the jackets as a way to be easily recognizable for patrons and non-members.

Though New York-based company Brooks Uniform Co. made the original jackets, the Cincinnati-based Hamilton Tailoring Co. has made the blazer for the last three decades.

Each garment is designed with wool fabric and takes approximately a month to create, topped with custom brass buttons with the Augusta National logo. The owner’s name is also stitched on a label inside.

The first time a green jacket was awarded to a Masters winner was in 1949, when Sam Snead won the tournament. The gesture was to make him an honorary member of the Augusta National Golf Club. It has been awarded to each winner since.

Traditionally, the winner of the previous Masters will award the green jacket to the new champion. For instance, Matsuyama will most likely be the one to present the garment to the winner of this year’s tournament.

Tiger Woods receiving his Masters green jacket from champion Vijay Singh, of Fiji, after winning the 2001 Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club. AP

However, in the chance of a repeat winner, the Masters Chairman will present the jacket to the champion.

Though the green Masters jacket is supposed to be kept on club grounds at all times and is forbidden to be removed off the premises, winners are allowed to take them home before returning it to the club the following year.

This year’s Masters will be an exciting one, with it marking the return of Tiger Woods, who fractured his right leg in a car accident in February 2021 and had not played in a PGA Tour event since the Masters in 2020.

The 2022 Masters Tournament started on Thursday and will conclude on Sunday.

