As part of the celebration of its 120th anniversary, Matchless London showed its new collection in a coed formula with models on board electric scooters zipping through the streets of central Milan. The storied English brand of motorcycles presented a collection leveraging modular and functional garments, made mostly with eco-sustainable materials, which allow the wearer to rapidly adapt to various situations during the day, reflecting the smart mobility concept.

Presented almost exclusively in dark tones, the lineup included a refractive trenchcoat that shines only when illuminated; a range of modular coats with a zip system facilitating different possible lengths; a biker jacket that can become a night coat by adding fur accessories; a reversible cape made of waterproof waxed wool, and bags that can turn into backpacks.

“We have to adapt to the urban lifestyle, to street style, and we are sure that an initiative like this truly represents this,” Michele Malenotti, chief executive officer of Matchless London, said about the street show. “We started to think what Collier [Henry Herbert Collier, Matchless London´s founder] would do today, and I have no doubt that this would be exactly it.” The ceo also said the initiative is part of an even larger project, revealing that possibly soon Matchless London would launch its own line of scooters.