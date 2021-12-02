×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: December 2, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

‘Virgil Was Here’ – a Poignant Show Pays Tribute to the Designer

Business

Amid Tribute to Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton Opens Miami Men’s Store

Fashion

Virgil Abloh: The Successes of a Multihyphenate

Matek Launches Winter Capsule

Matek, the California-based independent skiwear label, this month debuted its latest collection of stylish winter balaclavas.

Looks from Matek
Looks from Matek Courtesy

Matek, the California-based independent skiwear label, launched its latest collection of winter accessories this month.

Founded in 2018 by Abigail Stern, the brand has gained traction for its signature genderless Motmot Balaclava, which features a traditional, one-size-fits-all, knit recycled and virgin polyester snood-slash-beanie with cap-like recycled PE brim, as well as a deadstock neckwarmer-meets-dickie “Dik-Dik” and insulated women’s, men’s and kids’ ready-to-wear base layers.

A look from Matek
A look from Matek. Courtesy

For fall 2021, Stern launched Motmot Balaclava colorways, offered in neutral latte, frosty powder blue and ruby red for $110, available on the brand’s e-commerce, Shopbop and Urban Outfitters online.

Since its inception, Stern has designed each piece and the label around “honoring the heritage and attitude of the snow sport world and mountain culture while incorporating the technological advances in materials.”

A look from Matek
A look from Matek. Courtesy

For 2021, the founder married these ideas with an urban aesthetic, shooting the collection imagery amid New York City streets to display the brand’s stylish versatility from slope to street. 

“Against the backdrop of Manhattan, our latest campaign spotlights Matek’s unique versatility as we transition our Motmot balaclava — in a range of fresh new hues and styled with our sleek, insulated essentials — onto the paved streets of the Upper East Side with effortless ease.”

Matek Launches Winter Capsule

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Matek Launches Winter Capsule

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Matek Launches Winter Capsule

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Matek Launches Winter Capsule

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Matek Launches Winter Capsule

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Matek Launches Winter Capsule

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Matek Launches Winter Capsule

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Matek Launches Winter Capsule

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Matek Launches Winter Capsule

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Matek Launches Winter Capsule

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Matek Launches Winter Capsule

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Matek Launches Winter Capsule

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Matek Launches Winter Capsule

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Matek Launches Winter Capsule

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Matek Launches Winter Capsule

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Matek Launches Winter Capsule

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Matek Launches Winter Capsule

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Matek Launches Winter Capsule

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Matek Launches Winter Capsule

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Matek Launches Winter Capsule

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Matek Launches Winter Capsule

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Matek Launches Winter Capsule

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Matek Launches Winter Capsule

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Matek Launches Winter Capsule

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Matek Launches Winter Capsule

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Matek Launches Winter Capsule

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Matek Launches Winter Capsule

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Matek Launches Winter Capsule

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Matek Launches Winter Capsule

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Matek Launches Winter Capsule

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Matek Launches Winter Capsule

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Matek Launches Winter Capsule

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Matek Launches Winter Capsule

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Matek Launches Winter Capsule

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Matek Launches Winter Capsule

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Matek Launches Winter Capsule

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Matek Launches Winter Capsule

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad