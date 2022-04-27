Design Theory: How Matilda Djerf’s Djerf Avenue Became Part of the ‘It’ Girl Aesthetic

You may know Matilda Djerf from her natural, bouncy blowouts and her chic European “It” girl aesthetic, or perhaps from her successful fashion brand Djerf Avenue.

Since the Swedish model-influencer launched the brand with her partner Rasmus Johansson more than two years ago, its products have been flying off the shelves, with most of its collections selling out overnight or, at times, within minutes of dropping.

Some of the Djerf’s most popular pieces in the Core Collection, which includes staples such as blazers and trousers, have been seen on fashion enthusiasts in New York City, Paris and Los Angeles. Mindlessly scrolling on fashion TikTok, one may easily spot a Djerf Avenue piece in a try-on haul or styling video.

“Honestly, it feels really surreal. When me and my partner Rasmus started Djerf Avenue, we thought it would be a side hustle thing — something we could do for fun,” Djerf told WWD. “We never thought it would grow into this huge company with employees. It’s the craziest feeling, but it’s so much fun. It’s my dream.”

Matilda Djerf behind-the-scenes of a Djerf Avenue shoot. Courtesy of Matilda Djerf/Djerf Avenue

The idea of creating her own label materialized when she wanted to wear things that were missing in her own closet. Additionally, her past experience as a model made her realize how strange sizing could be in the industry, which was also magnified by the retouching that was done online.

Djerf and Johansson then thought they should launch something of their own. So they did, ensuring that all the products and photos on their website were raw and unfiltered.

“We wanted to make sure that our customers know that what they see on the website is what they actually get,” she said. “That’s why we don’t retouch any photos. We don’t retouch the clothes or pimples or anything.”

According to Djerf, who also has an Instagram following of more than 2 million, the process from the label’s conception until its first collection was relatively quick, from January 2019 to December that year. “We were super determined,” she said.

Looking at Djerf Avenue’s array of products is like peeking into Djerf’s actual closet. With oversize blazers, trouser pants, miniskirts, tube tops, flowy button-downs, midi dresses and simple T-shirts, among other things, the content creator always keeps timelessness, versatility and comfort top of mind in her creative process.

“​It’s really important for me that no matter what we release, you can style it with previous items. To this day, the first pieces that we launched, we still have in our collections today,” Djerf said. “I never want to release something that you can’t style with the previous items. So it needs to be versatile. It needs to be comfortable. I think those are the things I think about.”

Additionally, Djerf’s brand also stands out because they draw the most inspiration from their own consumer base, as well as the usual places such as on social media and people she sees on the street.

“I would say a big part of inspiration is definitely from our customers. I’m seeing how they style items, their feedback. I love Pinterest and just seeing people walk on the street,” she said. “I think I get so much inspiration from everything. A flower could literally inspire me, which sounds vague, but it’s everything. But it’s the customers — how they wear items, it always gives me new ideas.”

Matilda Djerf Courtesy of Matilda Djerf/Djerf Avenue

Based in Stockholm, with its products ethically produced and manufactured in Portugal, Djerf Avenue’s largest market is the U.S., which is a major breakthrough for a Scandinavian label. Starting this fall, the brand will have a warehouse in America.

Djerf hopes the items she designs will be in customers’ closets for years and that she can be more involved with her community and customer base, such as doing photoshoots with their customers all over the world.

Since launching, Djerf Avenue not only offers staple closet pieces but also homeware such as bedding and towels, swimwear, accessories and, most recently, denim. Looking to the future, Djerf hopes to keep expanding her line.

“We’re currently working on a category that feels very obvious to me. If you’ve followed me for a long time, it’s something completely new for us,” Djerf said, teasing what she has in store. “So, that’s really exciting. But also it’s always a little scary when you do something completely new, but I’m excited.”

