Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 8, 2022

Mattel’s Richard Dickson Elected to Gap Board

The executive brings experience in the fashion, beauty, toys and collectibles categories.

Richard Dickson
Richard Dickson, president and chief operating officer of Mattel. Courtesy

Richard Dickson, president and chief operating officer of Mattel, has been elected to the Gap Inc. board.

Dickson, a veteran of Bloomingdale’s, The Estée Lauder Cos. Inc. and the former Jones Group, brings experience across fashion, beauty, toys and collectibles. At the El Segundo, California-based Mattel, he leads a portfolio of brands overseeing innovation, strategy, design and development.

Under his leadership the company launched Mattel Playbook, a brand-building approach that has been instrumental in driving the growth of Barbie and Hot Wheels.

He also launched Mattel Creations, a division to develop limited-edition cobranded product and capsule collections with fashion designers, entertainment properties and artists. The brand has collaborated with Gucci, The Hundreds, Herschel, “The Shining” and many more. On Oct. 19 Mattel Creations released the Masters of the Universe c/o Virgil Abloh “Toy.”

“Richard’s many years of experience growing, acquiring and reinvigorating well-known brands will add valuable perspective to the board as we look to strengthen Gap Inc.’s purpose-led portfolio and return our brands to consistent, sustainable growth,” Bobby Martin, interim chief executive officer and executive chairman of Gap Inc., said in a statement.

“I am thrilled to have a role in writing the next chapter of Gap Inc. as a member of its board and to play a part in unlocking the tremendous potential in their portfolio of iconic brands,” added Dickson.

Gap Inc. has been navigating rocky waters in recent months, with the departure of president and CEO Sonia Syngal, the collapse of its Yeezy Gap strategy, and the elimination of 500 jobs at its corporate headquarters. The speciality retailer fell into the red in the second quarter and is due to report third-quarter results Nov. 17.

