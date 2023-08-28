×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: August 28, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Lauren Sánchez, Kim Kardashian and More Attend TIAH Fundraiser

Business

Round Two in the Adidas Versus Thom Stripes Battle

Men's

What to Watch: The Rise of the Men’s Handbag

Matteo Berrettini Kicks Off Boss x A Pasta Bar Collab in New York Ahead of the U.S. Open

The tennis player and Boss ambassador hosted a dinner celebrating the link-up on Friday night.

Matteo Berrettini
Matteo Berrettini Matteo Berrettini

A few days before the U.S. Open, Italian pro tennis player Matteo Berrettini was off the court and in the kitchen.

The Boss ambassador headed downtown to SoHo on Friday night, where he hosted a dinner with Hugo Boss and A Pasta Bar owners Andrea Pedrazzoli and Simone Tiligna. At one point in the evening, the tennis player even ventured into the kitchen to serve up some pasta. Guests included Boss’ Stephan Born, Ciaran McInerney and Josh Benedek, and Berrettini’s father, Luca Berrettini.

The Italian restaurant and fashion brand were kicking off their collaboration, which includes Boss-branded restaurant design details like napkins, pergolas and staff uniforms and a few specialty cocktails, including the “Berrettini Martini” and “Overhead Smash.” The dinner also celebrated Berrettini’s Boss capsule collection of tennis essentials and collaborative shoe with Asics, as well as the the start of the Open. Berrettini will play his first round match against French player Ugo Humbert on Tuesday.

Matteo Berrettini
Boss x A Pasta Bar
Moving Images with Joe Keery

Moving Images with Joe Keery

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad