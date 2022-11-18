Matteo Bruno Lunelli Wins EY Award Entrepreneur of the Year

ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR: Matteo Bruno Lunelli, chief executive officer of the Lunelli Group, is the winner of this year’s Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year award.

The group is based in the Veneto region and owns beverage companies such as the Ferrari Trento sparkling wine, the still wines of Tenute Lunelli, the Segnana grappa, the mineral water company Surgiva, the prosecco Bisol, Locanda Margon and the cedar Tassoni.

The CEO was awarded for his commitment to bringing Italian excellence worldwide, tackling the growth path of a family business.

Expressing his gratitude, Lunelli highlighted that the group “wants to be an ambassador of the Italian lifestyle in the world and its success is linked precisely to loyalty and values: the pursuit of excellence in every detail, the strong link with the local area and a business vision that operates in harmony with the environment and respects the territory.”

In 2019, Lunelli was appointed the new president of Altagamma effective until 2023, after being vice president of the association. He succeeded Andrea Illy, chairman of Illycaffè who was at the helm since 2013.

Previous winners of the EY award include Federico Marchetti, former chairman and CEO of Yoox Net-a-Porter; Oscar Farinetti, founder of Eataly; Brunello Cucinelli, owner and founder of the namesake Italian luxury fashion brand, and Remo Ruffini, Moncler chairman and CEO.

Other awards included the Fashion and Designer of the year, which was given to Fabio Campagnolo, CEO of the sportswear clothing brand Fratelli Campagnolo.