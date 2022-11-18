×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: November 18, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Maison Margiela Expands Retail Footprint, Opens Renovated Milan Flagship

Business

Nick Knight’s Metaverse Dream Comes True

Sustainability

Will Fashion Follow Through After Cop27?

Matteo Bruno Lunelli Wins EY Award Entrepreneur of the Year

This year marked the Award's 25th edition.

Matteo Lunelli, ceo of Lunelli Group, president of Altagamma and winner of the 2022 edition of the EY Award "Entrepreneur of the Year."
Matteo Lunelli, CEO of Lunelli Group, president of Altagamma and winner of the 2022 edition of the EY Award "Entrepreneur of the Year." Courtesy image

ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR: Matteo Bruno Lunelli, chief executive officer of the Lunelli Group, is the winner of this year’s Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year award.

The group is based in the Veneto region and owns beverage companies such as the Ferrari Trento sparkling wine, the still wines of Tenute Lunelli, the Segnana grappa, the mineral water company Surgiva, the prosecco Bisol, Locanda Margon and the cedar Tassoni.

The CEO was awarded for his commitment to bringing Italian excellence worldwide, tackling the growth path of a family business.

Expressing his gratitude, Lunelli highlighted that the group “wants to be an ambassador of the Italian lifestyle in the world and its success is linked precisely to loyalty and values: the pursuit of excellence in every detail, the strong link with the local area and a business vision that operates in harmony with the environment and respects the territory.”

Related Galleries

In 2019, Lunelli was appointed the new president of Altagamma effective until 2023, after being vice president of the association. He succeeded Andrea Illy, chairman of Illycaffè who was at the helm since 2013.

Previous winners of the EY award include Federico Marchetti, former chairman and CEO of Yoox Net-a-Porter; Oscar Farinetti, founder of Eataly; Brunello Cucinelli, owner and founder of the namesake Italian luxury fashion brand, and Remo Ruffini, Moncler chairman and CEO.

Other awards included the Fashion and Designer of the year, which was given to Fabio Campagnolo, CEO of the sportswear clothing brand Fratelli Campagnolo.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Matteo Bruno Lunelli Wins EY Award Entrepreneur of the Year

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Matteo Bruno Lunelli Wins EY Award Entrepreneur of the Year

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Matteo Bruno Lunelli Wins EY Award Entrepreneur of the Year

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Matteo Bruno Lunelli Wins EY Award Entrepreneur of the Year

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Matteo Bruno Lunelli Wins EY Award Entrepreneur of the Year

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Matteo Bruno Lunelli Wins EY Award Entrepreneur of the Year

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Matteo Bruno Lunelli Wins EY Award Entrepreneur of the Year

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Matteo Bruno Lunelli Wins EY Award Entrepreneur of the Year

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Matteo Bruno Lunelli Wins EY Award Entrepreneur of the Year

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Matteo Bruno Lunelli Wins EY Award Entrepreneur of the Year

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Matteo Bruno Lunelli Wins EY Award Entrepreneur of the Year

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Matteo Bruno Lunelli Wins EY Award Entrepreneur of the Year

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Matteo Bruno Lunelli Wins EY Award Entrepreneur of the Year

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Matteo Bruno Lunelli Wins EY Award Entrepreneur of the Year

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Matteo Bruno Lunelli Wins EY Award Entrepreneur of the Year

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Matteo Bruno Lunelli Wins EY Award Entrepreneur of the Year

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Matteo Bruno Lunelli Wins EY Award Entrepreneur of the Year

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Matteo Bruno Lunelli Wins EY Award Entrepreneur of the Year

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Matteo Bruno Lunelli Wins EY Award Entrepreneur of the Year

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Matteo Bruno Lunelli Wins EY Award Entrepreneur of the Year

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Matteo Bruno Lunelli Wins EY Award Entrepreneur of the Year

Hot Summer Bags

Matteo Bruno Lunelli Wins EY Award Entrepreneur of the Year

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Matteo Bruno Lunelli Wins EY Award Entrepreneur of the Year

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Matteo Bruno Lunelli Wins EY Award Entrepreneur of the Year

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Matteo Bruno Lunelli Wins EY Award Entrepreneur of the Year

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Matteo Bruno Lunelli Wins EY Award Entrepreneur of the Year

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Matteo Bruno Lunelli Wins EY Award Entrepreneur of the Year

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Matteo Bruno Lunelli Wins EY Award Entrepreneur of the Year

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Matteo Bruno Lunelli Wins EY Award Entrepreneur of the Year

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Matteo Bruno Lunelli Wins EY Award Entrepreneur of the Year

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Matteo Bruno Lunelli Wins EY Award Entrepreneur of the Year

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Matteo Bruno Lunelli Wins EY Award Entrepreneur of the Year

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Matteo Bruno Lunelli Wins EY Award Entrepreneur of the Year

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Matteo Bruno Lunelli Wins EY Award Entrepreneur of the Year

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Matteo Bruno Lunelli Wins EY Award Entrepreneur of the Year

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Matteo Bruno Lunelli Wins EY Award Entrepreneur of the Year

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Matteo Bruno Lunelli Wins EY Award Entrepreneur of the Year

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Matteo Bruno Lunelli Wins EY Award Entrepreneur of the Year

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Matteo Bruno Lunelli Wins EY Award Entrepreneur of the Year

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Matteo Bruno Lunelli Wins EY Award Entrepreneur of the Year

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Matteo Bruno Lunelli Wins EY Award Entrepreneur of the Year

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Matteo Bruno Lunelli Wins EY Award Entrepreneur of the Year

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad