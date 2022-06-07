×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: June 7, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Versace Presents New Course of Home Line With Exhibition During Design Week

Business

Alessi Marks 100th Anniversary, Stages Exhibition During Milan Design Week

Business

The RealReal Founder and CEO Julie Wainwright Steps Down

Matthew Brookes Explores Venice Surf Culture in New Photo Book ‘Into the Wild’

The photographer went from documenting dancers of the Paris Opera to Venice Beach's surfers during the pandemic lockdown.

"Into the Wild" by Matthew Brookes.
"Into the Wild" by Matthew Brookes.

In the midst of the pandemic, photographer Matthew Brookes had been hoping to travel back to Europe from his native South Africa when the borders closed. Instead, he found himself bound for California, one of the few places open to him. On previous trips he stayed in West Hollywood but this time a friend suggested he look for something closer to the beach, to get outside during lockdown.

Brookes ended up in Venice: “It was an incredible experience,” he recalls. “It was something I didn’t expect to find.”

Venice Beach would go on to provide inspiration for his latest photography book, titled “Into the Wild,” which is out now from Rizzoli. To celebrate the publication Brookes spoke at the publisher’s Madison Square Park office last week alongside surf journalist Zack Raffin, who conducted and wrote the interviews accompanying the book’s photos.

Related Galleries

The project documents the subculture of surfers who live in their vans and travel up and down the California coastline in search of the best waves at all times. Three of the subjects in the book had traveled to New York for the talk, and one, Same Mallows, joined Brookes and Raffin onstage.

“Being a ‘beach bum,’ or whatever you might want to call it, kind of means living a minimalist lifestyle as much as possible and just having the bare-bones necessities needed to get to the water and get to where the waves are breaking, be it all the way up in Santa Cruz or down in Mexico,” Mallows said. “Living in your van or in your car gives you the quickest, easiest access to that spot. We’re not homeless by any means. We do it fully voluntarily. It’s a sacrifice that we make to live our best lives.”

“Into the Wild,” named as a nod to the movie, is a far departure from Brookes’ first photography book, which documented the dancers of the Paris Opera Ballet.

“I kind of just fell in love with Venice. It was just such a gritty, incredible place and I wanted to reflect that, what I was going through at the time. I wanted to have a diary of that,” Brookes explained. “When I went there, I started with a personal project. The Venice locals, which were surfers, skaters and everything. It just went from there. I mean, in the end, I just want to reflect the grittiness of Venice and the beauty in that grittiness.”

The message he most wanted to capture through the photos was one of respect for the surf lifestyle this group leads.

“I would just say in the end, [it’s about] a celebration of life. I think that’s the thing that came out to me about photographing these kids, that they were all extremely happy and they were all free-spirited,” Brookes said. “They were not desperate. They chose a different lifestyle. I thought it was a very interesting subject to tap at this time. It’s definitely a book of the times, I think.”

Matthew Brookes on 'Into the Wild,'

Hot Summer Bags

Matthew Brookes on 'Into the Wild,'

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Matthew Brookes on 'Into the Wild,'

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Matthew Brookes on 'Into the Wild,'

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Matthew Brookes on 'Into the Wild,'

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Matthew Brookes on 'Into the Wild,'

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Matthew Brookes on 'Into the Wild,'

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Matthew Brookes on 'Into the Wild,'

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Matthew Brookes on 'Into the Wild,'

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Matthew Brookes on 'Into the Wild,'

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Matthew Brookes on 'Into the Wild,'

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Matthew Brookes on 'Into the Wild,'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Matthew Brookes on 'Into the Wild,'

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Matthew Brookes on 'Into the Wild,'

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Matthew Brookes on 'Into the Wild,'

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Matthew Brookes on 'Into the Wild,'

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Matthew Brookes on 'Into the Wild,'

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Matthew Brookes on 'Into the Wild,'

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Matthew Brookes on 'Into the Wild,'

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Matthew Brookes on 'Into the Wild,'

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Matthew Brookes on 'Into the Wild,'

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Matthew Brookes on 'Into the Wild,'

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Matthew Brookes on 'Into the Wild,'

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Matthew Brookes on 'Into the Wild,'

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Matthew Brookes on 'Into the Wild,'

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Matthew Brookes on 'Into the Wild,'

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Matthew Brookes on 'Into the Wild,'

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Matthew Brookes on 'Into the Wild,'

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Matthew Brookes on 'Into the Wild,'

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Matthew Brookes on 'Into the Wild,'

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Matthew Brookes on 'Into the Wild,'

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Matthew Brookes on 'Into the Wild,'

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Matthew Brookes on 'Into the Wild,'

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Matthew Brookes on 'Into the Wild,'

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Matthew Brookes on 'Into the Wild,'

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Matthew Brookes on 'Into the Wild,'

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Matthew Brookes on 'Into the Wild,'

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Matthew Brookes on 'Into the Wild,'

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Matthew Brookes on 'Into the Wild,'

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Matthew Brookes on 'Into the Wild,'

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

Matthew Brookes on 'Into the Wild,'

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad