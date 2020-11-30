CHRISTMAS BAUBLES: Fans of Givenchy’s new creative director, Matthew Williams, will be able to snap up items from his debut collection in time for the holidays.

The French luxury label will drop a teaser capsule of clothes and accessories in seven Givenchy stores in Europe, Asia and the United States on Tuesday, as well as on givenchy.com in selected countries. It will be available until Dec. 22, ahead of the first official delivery of the spring 2021 collection on Feb. 26.

Hardware is central to the lineup, with items including an updated version of the Antigona handbag, with longer handles and a “4G” padlock; the Lock ankle boot, featuring a padlock dangling from an ankle strap; and oversized chain necklaces. Among the statement pieces is a baseball cap with horns.

The clothing consists of a mix of sharp tailoring, textured denim and upscale casual outfits, including jackets in a 4G logo denim jacquard, and a crocodile-print leather windbreaker. Men’s shirts feature zip and snap closures, while T-shirts come with trompe-l’oeil renderings of locks and eyelets over a spliced Givenchy logo.

Williams, who has won a rabid following among the streetwear crowd with his 1017 Alyx 19SM label, presented his debut collection for Givenchy in October after only 90 days at the house. The designer, whose circle of famous friends includes Kanye West, hinted that a red-carpet project was also in the works.

