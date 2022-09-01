×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: September 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Designers With ‘Influence’ Have the Edge

Business

Contemporary Sportswear Kicks Into High Gear for Fall

Fashion

New Designers Are Forging the Future at Storied Brands in Italy

Matty Bovan to Present Ceiling-height Sweater at Now Gallery

"My grandma taught me to knit at age 11, and I have never looked back. Passing down skills and exciting people about craft is a central focus of my work," the designer said.

Matty Bovan at the Central Saint
Matty Bovan at the Central Saint Martins MA Fashion show. Dave Benett/Getty Images

Fashion designer Matty Bovan, who took home last year’s Woolmark Prize, is the latest artist to take over the Now Gallery in London’s Greenwich Peninsula to present his art installation Ribbons.

From Nov. 30 to Feb. 20, 2023, the gallery space will be filled with a ceiling-height hand-knitted sweater that invites visitors to explore the colorful tent-like structure and watch the experimental film “Ribbons,” which documented how Bovan created the giant piece of knitwear.

The space will also have a special soundscape and be filled with scents of geranium and lavender.

Related Galleries

The commission aims to “reexamine their views on fashion, art, textiles and craft while encouraging them to dream and get lost in the weird and wonderful world of Matty Bovan,” the gallery said.

Bovan said “Ribbons” explores “a more intimate and special place” in his world.

“My grandma taught me to knit at age 11, and I have never looked back. Passing down skills and exciting people about craft is a central focus of my work,” the designer from Yorkshire said.

“Ribbon is usually used as a trim or flourish in fashion and craft; here I am taking the idea of a small-scale, somewhat apologetic trim, and blowing it up with full brute force of energy and hardcore craft. There will also be a chance for people to get involved with interactive show elements, which illustrate the importance — and fun — of crafting and making things yourself,” he added.

Jemima Burrill, curator at Now Gallery, recalled how Bovan excited her when she was watching his online presentation during the lockdown.

“The film he created was nothing like anything I had seen before. It struck a nerve and made fashion exciting again even at the bleakest hour. He had to be the next Now Fashion Commission, whatever he came up with would rupture our space and make us think about clothes, life and who we are — in a different way,” she said.

Previous artists who have shown at Now Gallery include Yinka Ilori, Manjit Thapp, Joy Yamusangie, Nicholas Daley, Mowalola, Phoebe English, Molly Goddard and Lydia Chan, who last year transformed the curved facade of the art space into a futuristic fantasy world through an array of vivid colors, augmented reality interactive components and alien-shaped creatures.

Matty Bovan to Present Ceiling-height Sweater

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Matty Bovan to Present Ceiling-height Sweater

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Matty Bovan to Present Ceiling-height Sweater

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Matty Bovan to Present Ceiling-height Sweater

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Matty Bovan to Present Ceiling-height Sweater

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Matty Bovan to Present Ceiling-height Sweater

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Matty Bovan to Present Ceiling-height Sweater

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Matty Bovan to Present Ceiling-height Sweater

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Matty Bovan to Present Ceiling-height Sweater

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Matty Bovan to Present Ceiling-height Sweater

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Matty Bovan to Present Ceiling-height Sweater

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Matty Bovan to Present Ceiling-height Sweater

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Matty Bovan to Present Ceiling-height Sweater

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Matty Bovan to Present Ceiling-height Sweater

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Matty Bovan to Present Ceiling-height Sweater

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Matty Bovan to Present Ceiling-height Sweater

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Matty Bovan to Present Ceiling-height Sweater

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Matty Bovan to Present Ceiling-height Sweater

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Matty Bovan to Present Ceiling-height Sweater

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Matty Bovan to Present Ceiling-height Sweater

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Matty Bovan to Present Ceiling-height Sweater

Hot Summer Bags

Matty Bovan to Present Ceiling-height Sweater

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Matty Bovan to Present Ceiling-height Sweater

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Matty Bovan to Present Ceiling-height Sweater

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Matty Bovan to Present Ceiling-height Sweater

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Matty Bovan to Present Ceiling-height Sweater

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Matty Bovan to Present Ceiling-height Sweater

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Matty Bovan to Present Ceiling-height Sweater

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Matty Bovan to Present Ceiling-height Sweater

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Matty Bovan to Present Ceiling-height Sweater

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Matty Bovan to Present Ceiling-height Sweater

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Matty Bovan to Present Ceiling-height Sweater

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Matty Bovan to Present Ceiling-height Sweater

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Matty Bovan to Present Ceiling-height Sweater

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Matty Bovan to Present Ceiling-height Sweater

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Matty Bovan to Present Ceiling-height Sweater

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Matty Bovan to Present Ceiling-height Sweater

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Matty Bovan to Present Ceiling-height Sweater

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Matty Bovan to Present Ceiling-height Sweater

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Matty Bovan to Present Ceiling-height Sweater

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Matty Bovan to Present Ceiling-height Sweater

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Matty Bovan to Present Ceiling-height Sweater

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Matty Bovan to Present Ceiling-height Sweater

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Matty Bovan to Present Ceiling-height Sweater

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Matty Bovan to Present Ceiling-height Sweater

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Matty Bovan to Present Ceiling-height Sweater

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Matty Bovan to Present Ceiling-height Sweater

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad