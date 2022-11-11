×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: November 11, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

In His Own World: Casey Cadwallader’s Mugler Takes Shape

Business

Della Valle Family Still Mulling Decision About Future of Tod’s Group

Business

Mango’s Toni Ruiz Talks Expansion Strategy, Balancing Geopolitics and Partywear

Maude Apatow Dips Her Toes in Schiaparelli’s Gilded Couture Heels With Strapless Floral Dress for Harper’s Bazaar U.K. Women of the Year Awards

The actress took home the Breakthrough Award at this year's ceremony for her burgeoning screen career.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 10: Maude Apatow attends the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards 2022, in partnership with Armani Beauty, at Claridge's Hotel on November 10, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar)
Schiaparelli RTW Spring 2023
Schiaparelli RTW Spring 2023
Schiaparelli RTW Spring 2023
Schiaparelli RTW Spring 2023
View ALL 46 Photos

Maude Apatow attended Harper’s Bazaar U.K. Women of the Year Awards in London on Thursday, wearing a little black dress.

In honor of the ceremony, celebrating the achievements of women in entertainment, Apatow wore a strapless floral-print black dress that hit above her ankles from Schiaparelli’s spring 2023 collection.

She coordinated the dress with a pair of the brand’s fall 2022 couture collection shoes with the front designed to resemble golden toes.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 10: Maude Apatow attends the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards 2022, in partnership with Armani Beauty, at Claridge's Hotel on November 10, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar)
Maude Apatow attends the Harper’s Bazaar U.K. Women of the Year Awards on Nov. 10 in London, England. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Har

Apatow accessorized the look with jewelry, including earrings from Cartier’s Résonances high jewelry line and de Grisogono’s Legends of Tomorrow ring.

Related Galleries

The actress worked with stylist Mimi Cuttrell, who counts Gigi Hadid, Lili Reinhart and Madelyn Cline among her clients.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 10: Maude Apatow attends Harper's Bazaar Women Of The Year Awards Winners Room at Claridges Hotel on November 10, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)
Maude Apatow wins the Breakthrough Award at Harper’s Bazaar U.K. Women Of The Year Awards on Nov. 10 in London. Mike Marsland/WireImage

For makeup, Apatow tapped Naoko Scintu to create an evening-ready look using Armani Beauty that included a cat-eye liner, tinted eyeshadow and mascara. For hair, she worked with Dayaruci for a flicked-out bob parted to one side.

Apatow received the Breakthrough Award at the ceremony. Her role on the HBO series “Euphoria” has catapulted the actress into the spotlight, and she’s branching out beyond acting in front of the camera into developing screenwriting projects of her own.

The fashion industry has also embraced Apatow. In July, she starred in a new ad campaign for a collaboration between Asos and Adidas Originals for their resort collection campaign. During Paris Fashion Week, she was also front row for Loewe’s spring 2023 runway show.

The Harper’s Bazaar U.K. Women of the Year Awards honor women in film, television, art, culture and literature. Anya Taylor-Joy, Viola Davis, Maude Apatow and Little Simz were among the guests. Armani Beauty partnered with Harper’s Bazaar for the ceremony.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Maude Apatow Shows Gold Toes at Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Maude Apatow Shows Gold Toes at Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Maude Apatow Shows Gold Toes at Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Maude Apatow Shows Gold Toes at Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Maude Apatow Shows Gold Toes at Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Maude Apatow Shows Gold Toes at Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Maude Apatow Shows Gold Toes at Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Maude Apatow Shows Gold Toes at Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Maude Apatow Shows Gold Toes at Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Maude Apatow Shows Gold Toes at Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Maude Apatow Shows Gold Toes at Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Maude Apatow Shows Gold Toes at Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Maude Apatow Shows Gold Toes at Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Maude Apatow Shows Gold Toes at Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Maude Apatow Shows Gold Toes at Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Maude Apatow Shows Gold Toes at Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Maude Apatow Shows Gold Toes at Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Maude Apatow Shows Gold Toes at Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Maude Apatow Shows Gold Toes at Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Maude Apatow Shows Gold Toes at Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Maude Apatow Shows Gold Toes at Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

Hot Summer Bags

Maude Apatow Shows Gold Toes at Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Maude Apatow Shows Gold Toes at Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Maude Apatow Shows Gold Toes at Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Maude Apatow Shows Gold Toes at Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Maude Apatow Shows Gold Toes at Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Maude Apatow Shows Gold Toes at Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Maude Apatow Shows Gold Toes at Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Maude Apatow Shows Gold Toes at Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Maude Apatow Shows Gold Toes at Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Maude Apatow Shows Gold Toes at Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Maude Apatow Shows Gold Toes at Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Maude Apatow Shows Gold Toes at Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Maude Apatow Shows Gold Toes at Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Maude Apatow Shows Gold Toes at Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Maude Apatow Shows Gold Toes at Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Maude Apatow Shows Gold Toes at Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Maude Apatow Shows Gold Toes at Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Maude Apatow Shows Gold Toes at Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Maude Apatow Shows Gold Toes at Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Maude Apatow Shows Gold Toes at Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Maude Apatow Shows Gold Toes at Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad