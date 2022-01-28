×
Max & Co., Weekend Max Mara to Unveil New Capsules

On Feb. 23, during Milan Fashion Week, Max & Co. and Weekend Max Mara will unveil new capsule collections with Efisio Rocco Marras and Patricia Urquiola, respectively.

Weekend Max Mara South Coast Plaza
Weekend Max Mara opens first U.S. store at South Coast Plaza Katie Jones
DOUBLE TAKE: Two brands under the Max Mara Fashion Group umbrella are gearing up to present their latest collaborations during Milan Fashion Week, both scheduled on Feb. 23.
For fall 2022, Max & Co. has teamed with Efisio Rocco Marras, son of fashion designer Antonio Marras. The collection, called Pony Ride, will be available in stores in September.

Efisio Marras was born in Alghero, Italy, in 1991, and moved to Paris after high school to attend The New School’s Parsons School of Design, where he became interested in different creative areas. There he had the opportunity to attend programs at Central Saint Martins in London, at Temple University in Tokyo and at the School of Visual Arts in New York, where he developed an interest in photography. Over the years, he has been in charge of the I’m Isola Marras collection, and developed other capsules, for example, with L.B.M. 1911, one of the brands in the portfolio of the Mantua, Italy-based men’s suit-maker Lubiam.

This is the second such initiative for Max & Co., which last September collaborated with Margherita Maccapani Missoni on a capsule collection for spring 2022.

The tie-ups are part of a series of partnerships for the brand, dubbed &Co.llaboration, aimed at linking with creative friends of the brand who are tasked with reinterpreting the house codes.

Efisio Rocco Marras
Efisio Rocco Marras image courtesy of Max & Co,
Also, Weekend Max Mara will unveil its new Signature Collection co-created with architect and designer Patricia Urquiola and called Habito, to bow for fall 2022. This marks the 10th collection for the brand.
Last September, Weekend Max Mara teamed with New York-based stylist and editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson on the spring 2022 collection, called “Family Affair.”
Weekend Max Mara previously unveiled capsules developed with top model Alek Wek; American illustrator and pop artist Donald Robertson; Lucinda Chambers, former fashion director of British Vogue; Oscar-winning costume designer Gabriella Pescucci; American interior designer Anthony Baratta, and American artist Richard Saja inspired by the famed Royal Ascot races, among others.
Patricia Urquiola
Patricia Urquiola Ruy Teixeira image courtesy of Weekend Max Mara
