ONE MORE: Add Max Mara to the list of brands canceling their shows.

On Tuesday, the Italian fashion house said the resort 2021 show will no longer be held in St. Petersburg, Russia, on May 25 due to “precautionary measures” in light of the recent global outbreak of coronavirus. Additional details were not provided.

The fashion calendar is being reshuffled as brands and organizations react to the health emergency. Giorgio Armani has postponed its Dubai event from April to November, and Versace has deferred its coed cruise show, which was supposed to be held in the U.S. in an undisclosed location on May 16, without providing a new date. Gucci said it was canceling plans to host its cruise 2021 fashion show in San Francisco on May 18, without announcing a new timing and location.

The decision followed Prada’s move to postpone its cruise show, which had been scheduled for May 21 in Tokyo. Several trade shows, from Mido and the Salone del Mobile in Milan to Cosmoprof in Bologna, Watches & Wonders in Geneva and Baselworld, have also been postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Other events are still on the calendar for the time being. Chanel is expected to be heading to the island of Capri on May 7 and Dior on May 9 to Lecce, located in the region of Puglia where Maria Grazia Chiuri is originally from.