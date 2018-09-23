FROM NANTUCKET TO MIAMI: Weekend Max Mara launched the new “Nantucket” Signature Collection in collaboration with American interior designer Anthony Baratta. The 12-piece capsule, inspired by Cape Cod, is a leisurely collection of strong looks that are easy and casual at the same time. “It all started with patterns, which turned into a collection,” said Baratta. His own and favorite designs are recognizable and add personality to a white cotton blouse with a whimsical Chinese vase or a long skirt with nautical motifs, for example. “It’s nice to see your vision taken in a different way,” he said. The capsule is joyful and romantic. Full-skirted sleeveless dresses are available in strawberry-colored gingham and blue stripes, both with passementerie rickrack trim. A flowing mid-calf length circular skirt is printed with a delicate rose motif on micro gingham checks. A patchwork of roses, gingham checks and stripes rejuvenate an asymmetric dress. The collection will be available in all Weekend Max Mara stores and on the brand’s web site starting in March next year.

Asked if the collaboration could continue with Max Mara, Baratta said: “I have the designs in my own head, but I don’t know if they know.” The Weekend Max Mara brand is part of the Max Mara Group and it was first launched as a casual outdoors weekend collection in 1984. In February, it teamed with American artist Richard Saja for a capsule that was inspired by the historical Royal Ascot races and last year it teamed with Micol Sabbadini.

The collection was presented during Milan Fashion Week at the same time as Marina Rinaldi’s new capsule by Fausto Puglisi of 16 pieces including outerwear, dresses, tops, skirts and, for the first time this season, trousers. Puglisi presented a new print, a tropical hibiscus flower developed in four different color variations, which added a Miami vibe to the looks. The designer’s staple vivid color palette was toned down a bit through softer and dusty shades of fuchsia, yellow, blue and orange. Ruffles ran along the garments and shoes. Puglisi revisited his iconic studded leather jacket as a gritty leather and fabric bomber jacket, inspired by both American colleges and NBA basketball. Model and activist Ashley Graham, Marina Rinaldi’s brand ambassador, fronts the capsule, which is expected to arrive in stores between the end of January and the beginning of February.