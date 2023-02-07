Max Mara Heads to Stockholm, Celebrating Fifteen Percent Pledge, Celine to Hit Le Palace

HEADING NORTH: Max Mara is planning to stage its resort 2024 show in Stockholm on June 11.

No additional details were provided at press time, but creative director Ian Griffiths said that “for the past two years, our resort collections have explored a south European aesthetic with shows in Ischia and Lisbon. Now we’re feeling a cooler Scandinavian vibe.”

Last June, Max Mara presented the brand’s resort collection in Lisbon in the garden of the the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation. In 2021, it traveled to the island of Ischia, at the striking Hotel Mezzatorre, overlooking the Gulf of Naples and nestled in a former 16th-century watchtower.

Starting with the 2015 pre-fall season, Max Mara has staged runway shows in New York, London, Shanghai, Reggio Emilia — where it is headquartered — and Berlin.

The show in Stockholm will take place just before the international menswear trade show Pitti Uomo, which will kick off in Florence on June 13, followed by the men’s shows for spring 2024 in Milan from June 16.

The resort calendar is still in its infancy, but Chanel last month revealed that it will unveil its cruise 2024 collection in Los Angeles on May 9, without specifying the venue for the show, but noted that it presented the cruise 2008 collection designed by its late creative director Karl Lagerfeld inside Santa Monica Airport in California.

As reported in December, Nicolas Ghesquière has already fixed a date for Louis Vuitton: May 24. Other details are still under wraps, including the geographic location and venue.

Artistic director of women’s collections at Vuitton since 2013, Ghesquière typically selects an architectural marvel as a transporting backdrop for Vuitton’s cruise displays.

For the resort 2023 collection, he chose the Salk Institute in San Diego, a clifftop research facility that boasts a slim reflecting pool running between two identical rows of Brutalist buildings, framing breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean.

Destination shows were scuttled during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they returned last year as Chanel headed to Monaco, Dior to Seville, and Gucci to Puglia, to name a few. — LUISA ZARGANI

PLEDGE NIGHT: The Fifteen Percent Pledge gala returned to the New York Public Library on Saturday night. Similar to last year’s inaugural event, the dress code — “Black Tie, Black Designer” — encouraged fashion insiders and industry leaders to show their support for Black-owned brands as they toasted the evening’s honorees and grant award winners.

Ashley Graham, Aurora James, Emma Grede, Selby Drummond and Karlie Kloss. David x Prutting/BFA.com

Brother Vellies creative director Aurora James launched the Fifteen Percent Pledge initiative in 2020 with the goal of getting retailers to commit 15 percent of their purchasing power to Black-owned businesses.

The event honored Bethann Hardison, whose documentary “Invisible Beauty” premiered at Sundance last month, with the Pioneer Award. Beauty brand 54 Thrones received the inaugural Achievement Award presented by Shop with Google, which comes with a $200,000 grant, and award finalists Sergio Hudson and Puzzle of Color each received $35,000 and $20,000 grants, respectively. Two surprise awards were presented to Busayo and Hyper Skin. Winners all received a physical award created by Khiry designer Jameel Mohammed.

Guests included Imaan Hammam, Lori Harvey, Maria Borges, Thom Browne, Karlie Kloss, Tommy Dorfman, Ashley Graham, Dilone, Anok Yai, Tyler Mitchell, Aaron Aujla, Emily Bode, and Brandon Maxwell. Chef Sophia Roe curated the evening’s dinner menu.

“This year’s gala was extra special because we were given the opportunity to give grants to amazing Black-owned businesses, furthering the Pledge’s mission to help close the racial wealth gap in this country,” said James. “My life was changed and the trajectory of my business was forever altered when I was awarded the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund in 2015. I have been committed to pay the opportunity forward, and it was an honor to give the Fifteen Percent Pledge’s first Achievement Award to the incredibly deserving 54 Thrones.” — KRISTEN TAUER

NIGHT MOVES: Hedi Slimane, who was super early in showing his fall 2023 women’s collection for Celine last Dec. 8 in Los Angeles, is fashionably late with his men’s fall effort.

The show is scheduled to take place at famed Paris nightclub Le Palace on Friday, almost three weeks after the European men’s shows wound up.

The famous sign outside Le Palace nightclub in Paris. Hedi Slimane

Often described as the Studio 54 of Paris, Le Palace is a meaningful place for Slimane, who frequented it starting from age 16. The French designer claims the venue “triggered his future as a couturier,” according to Celine.

It’s also where Slimane celebrated his 50th birthday in 2018.

To be sure, Le Palace has attracted a glittering array of famous fashion designers, headlined by Yves Saint Laurent, Karl Lagerfeld and Kenzo Takada, along with the likes of Grace Jones, Andy Warhol, Mick Jagger, Jerry Hall, Serge Gainsbourg and Prince.

Celine noted that Le Palace was originally built in the 17th century as a theater and dancehall. It was converted to a discotheque in 1978 when it was taken over by nightlife impresario Fabrice Emaer.

Emaer conscripted architect Patrick Berger to revamp the Art Deco interior with neon chandeliers.

According to WWD reports, Le Palace was so popular during the disco era that it sometimes took revelers one hour to get from the red velvet balconies to the dance floor.

Slimane has a penchant for legendary entertainment venues, having staged fashion shows at the Hollywood Palladium and the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles.

Celine’s men’s show coincides with New York Fashion Week, whose official dates are Feb. 10 to 15. — MILES SOCHA

KNOWING NEW YORK: DKNY, which is owned by G-III Apparel Group Ltd., is writing a love letter to New York City with its new spring campaign titled “If You Know You Know.”

Photographed by Dan Martensen and styled by Alastair McKim, the ads feature model and influencer Devon Lee Carlson, artist and musician Annahstasia Enuke, and TikTok star Cameron Porras. The campaign was shot on steps of the Met, the ferry to Brooklyn, a basketball court on West 4th Street, and at Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

A spring ad image from DKNY.

“As someone who thrives on embracing individuality, being a part of this DKNY campaign felt very aligned and natural for me. I had so much fun paying homage to a place that’s given me so much inspiration,” said Enuke.

The campaign takes a digital-first approach with a focus on paid social content and influencer partnerships. There will also be outdoor advertising across New York City, as well as key global markets. The collection, which retails from $59 to $299, features sportswear-inspired outerwear, lightweight knitwear and casual suiting in signature DKNY colors — black and white — with interjections of persimmon, cantaloupe and Goldfinch yellow. The collection will be available globally starting Feb. 7 on dkny.com and in select global retailers.

Since G-III acquired DKNY in 2016, the business has grown to approximately $600 million in net sales, and has expanded distribution to 55 countries and 1,300 retail partners. G-III has also increased the global direct-to-consumer distribution to 250 partner- and company-owned stores and owned digital platforms. DKNY’s apparel products include sportswear, denim, athleisure, dresses and outerwear. — LISA LOCKWOOD

ALL ABOUT JAMAICA: Grace Wales Bonner is continuing her relationship with Adidas with a new collaboration.

The British fashion designer and the sports giant revealed on Monday a collection with the Jamaican Football Federation, with Wales Bonner creating the football kits for the players. The collection is the first under a four-year partnership between Adidas and the Jamaican Football Federation.

Wales Bonner’s football kits include home, away and pre-match jerseys, as well as a reversible anthem jacket for the women’s team, known as Reggae Girlz, and the men’s team, known as Reggae Boyz.

“The opportunity to design the first on-pitch kits for the Jamaican national teams with Adidas football has been such a special opportunity,” Wales Bonner said. “It has meant so much to me personally and I am very grateful for the support and trust of Adidas football and the Jamaican Football Federation. For the collection we set out to celebrate Jamaican style and to offer something timeless, elegant and essential. I hope the shirts bring joy to the wearers and carry forward the everlasting beauty and uplifting spirit of the island.”

Styles from Wales Bonner and Adidas’ Jamaican Football Federation collection.

Wales Bonner’s designs celebrate Jamaican style and culture, with the home jerseys designed in the country’s national colors of green, black and gold. For the pre-match jerseys, Wales Bonner blended the patterns found in Scottish Fair Isle knitwear with rich colors and a gold sun motif to give a nod back to Jamaica.

The Reggae Girlz will debut the collection at the FFA Cup of Nations tournament in Australia during their first game on Feb. 16 against Spain. The Reggae Boyz will then sport the collection during their Concacaf Nations League group stage match against Mexico in late March.

The collection is available for purchase starting Monday, with prices starting at $70. This is Wales Bonner’s latest collection for Adidas since partnering with the sports giant in November 2020 to create collaborations inspired by the designer’s Jamaican heritage. — LAYLA ILCHI

BIGGER ROLE: Maura McGreevy has been tapped as chief communications officer of Endeavor, the global sports and entertainment company.

She succeeds Christian Muirhead, who was named co-chairman of entertainment agency WME last year.

McGreevy had been head of communications for Endeavor subsidiaries IMG and 160/90 since 2014. Maura McGreevy Paul Brissman In her new role, she will be responsible for company’s worldwide communications strategy and operations, while also serving as lead spokesperson. She will lead Endeavor’s global communications team, overseeing corporate communications, including public relations, events and hospitality, internal communications, social and creative, for Endeavor and its subsidiaries. “Maura will serve as a key partner for all aspects of our business,” said Mark Shapiro, president of Endeavor. “I’ve seen firsthand her unique understanding of the Endeavor network and her thoughtful storytelling abilities. In her nearly nine years with the company, she has built deep relationships across the industry, and time and again demonstrated clear thinking under pressure.”

McGreevy joined IMG shortly before WME acquired IMG in 2014 and played an integral role in the communications strategy for the integration, as well as more than 20 subsequent acquisitions and new business launches. In addition to her responsibilities leading communications across the global IMG and 160/90 businesses, she has served as a key member of Endeavor’s communications leadership team.

Earlier in he career, McGreevy held senior communications roles at global creative agency Droga5 and media conglomerate Thomson Reuters.

Endeavor is comprised of WME, IMG and mixed martial arts organization UFC. — L.L.

PACKING WITH PALACE: The LVMH-owned German luxury suitcase-maker Rimowa is teaming with London-based cult brand Palace for the first time on a limited-edition suitcase. It will drop on Friday, across both brands’ stores worldwide, online and at Dover Street Market London and Los Angeles.

The Palace x Rimowa Original Cabin Desert suitcase Courtesy

The collaboration resulted in Rimowa’s Original Cabin style being covered in the artwork of a dystopic desert landscape designed by the team at Palace. The artwork depicts a nomadic figure walking toward a chrome monolith, appearing to be watched over by a sand sculpture of a woman.

The interior of the Palace x Rimowa Original Cabin Desert suitcase is covered with a seamless “infinity” logo artwork that represents both brands’ “shared value of creating quality and long-lasting products.”

The Palace x Rimowa Original Cabin Desert suitcase. Courtesy

Emelie De Vitis, chief marketing officer at Rimowa, said the collaboration came about because “there’s a sense of community and mobility at the center of both brands.”

“Beyond that, we both like to push the status quo, sometimes in unconventional ways. This collaboration is an expression of this way of thinking, where a Rimowa suitcase is a canvas to a bold artistic vision,” she added.

The team at Palace said that “Rimowa makes the best luggage out and it was a treat to get weird on such a beautifully made luxury product. We started with this surreal airbrushed image and applied it to the product, mixing artwork that conjured up old rave flyers with an emblem of classic luxury design. The end result is irreverent and fun and beautiful and we love it.”

The launch of the suitcase will be accompanied by a short film featuring members of the Palace skate team, Rory Milanes and Charlie Birch.

Both brands are experts in creating hyped collaborations. Most recently, Palace launched viral collaborations with Gucci, Calvin Klein and Tour de France Femmes.

Rimowa, meanwhile, has been gaining fashion cred since joining the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton family and has issued high-profile collaborations with Dior, Fendi, Moncler, Porsche and Supreme. — TIANWEI ZHANG

DIFFERENT ADDRESS: Entering its ninth year of business, SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker has opened a new flagship boutique at 385 Bleecker Street, in the same neighborhood as the well-known stoop made famous by Parker in “Sex and the City.”

The nearly 500-square-foot boutique replaces the brand’s previous flagship at 31 West 54th Street, which closed last June after a little over two years in that location, and pop-up shop on West 52nd Street in New York, which has also closed.

The space features a new look for SJP, designed by Parker herself in collaboration with longtime friend and designer Eric Hughes. The shop has a blush background with pops of texture, shape and color brought in through SJP x Wallshoppe Wallpaper, ’70s-inspired decor, vintage light fixtures, intricate carpeting and a Lucite fixture created by Plexicraft sitting in one of the windows.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Eric Hughes in her new West Village boutique. Alyssa Greenberg

Showcased at the store are an assortment of Parker’s shoe styles, all handmade in Italy. The shop also offers the full range of SJP accessories including fragrances, candles and SJP x Samsonite travel bags, among other items.

“Bringing our store to New York City’s West Village has long been our company’s dream,” Parker said. “It’s my husband’s [Matthew Broderick’s] birthplace, my family’s home, and where we’ve fostered decades-long relationships with countless store owners, past and present. All of this makes our homecoming that much sweeter. We look forward to joining this community of small business owners, welcoming back our customers, and meeting all those who visit the historic and much beloved Bleecker Strip.”

Parker, who enjoys showing up at the store and working with customers, launched her footwear collection in early 2014. Her new shop started welcoming customers this past weekend.

In a WWD story last April, Parker spoke about how much she enjoyed the retail experience. “It’s an old-fashioned way of engaging with people. It’s immediate satisfaction, even if you don’t make a sale,” Parker said.

Last June, Parker hinted on Instagram that she was returning to her former stomping ground, having closed the West 54th shop. In an Instagram post, she wrote, “Big move in the big city. We are wrapping our shoes, our hearts and our new #sjpcollection flagship around the gorgeous corner of Bleecker and Perry Street in the heart of the West Village in NYC. Round the corner from the stoop of a gal I know well and a neighborhood we are thrilled to now call home.” — L.L.

LOVE, KIM: Kim Kardashian and her Skims line of innerwear, shapewear, loungewear and swimwear will be making a special appearance just in time for Valentine’s Day.

For five days, starting on Wednesday, Skims will have a physical location at the Westfield Century City shopping center in Los Angeles, inside a compact stand-alone cube with rounded edges designed by Willo Perron in partnership with his studio Perron-Roettinger.

Customers will be able to peruse 12 Valentine’s Day-inspired collections. That includes 15 styles sold out on skims.com. Selections include five bestselling gift packs: the cotton jersey string thong pack; the fits everybody cheeky brief pack; the fits everybody boyshorts pack; the sport crew sock pack, and the fits everybody skimpy scoop bralette pack.

The Skims Valentine’s Day Shop launched online on Jan. 26.

Skims customers can visit a pop-up store in time for Valentine’s Day. Courtesy: Skims

“This is a continued effort to connect with our customers and share the Skims brand through immersive shopping experiences that bridge art and commerce. Following the success of our Valentine’s Shop online, we want to provide our customers the opportunity to experience the product and the brand firsthand,” said Jens Grede, Skims chief executive officer, who cofounded the brand with his wife, Emma Grede, and celebrity Kim Kardashian to embrace body positivity.

Inside the compact cube located in one of the shopping center’s atriums, customers can enjoy Kardashian’s favorite beignet treats from Beignet Box. They will be served in branded pink Skims packaging.

Last year, Skims had a pop-up shop in March in Miami’s Design District to unveil the company’s new swimwear line. Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloé were on hand to celebrate the event.

On the first day of the Miami pop-up shop, there were more than 1,500 visitors. Everything sold out in four days, Skims executives said. — DEBORAH BELGUM