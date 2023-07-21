Max Mara Hosts Parrish Art Museum’s Midsummer Dance and Dinner

The Parrish Museum toasted its 125th anniversary and raised more than $1.2 million during its annual Midsummer Dance and Dinner. The two-day fundraiser in Water Mill, New York, kicked off on July 14 with a dance cochaired by Laurence Milstein and Ivy Getty, followed by Saturday’s more formal event.

The evening honored Katharina Otto-Bernstein, Fred and Robin Seegal, along with artists Eddie Martinez, Sam Moyer, and Hank Willis Thomas. Dinner guests included Parrish director Dr. Mónica Ramírez-Montagut, Sheree Hovespian, Ugo Rondinone, Jeremy Dennis, Robert Wilson, Joey Wölffer, Max Mara USA chief executive officer Cristian Notari, and Jessica Wang.

During the outdoor cocktail hour, event sponsor Max Mara presented 10 looks from its Midsummer-themed resort 2024 collection, “Septem Flores.” Afterward, guests sat for dinner in the museum’s covered Mildred C. Brinn Terrace, decked in on-theme florals by Frank Alexander NYC. The evening ended with another round of dancing in the Parrish theater.

The museum is celebrating its anniversary year with a three-part exhibition, “Artists Choose Parrish,” which highlights artists working in the East End. Part II will open later this summer, followed by Part III in the fall.

Robin Seegal, Fred Seegal, Aliya LeeKong, Deborah F. Bancroft, Fred Mwangaguhunga, Notoya Green. Carl Timpone/BFA.com

Max Mara models at the Parrish Midsummer dinner. David Benthal/BFA.com