Max Mara Inaugurates New Flagship in Tokyo

TOKYO BOUND: On Saturday, Max Mara will officially open its new flagship in the luxury shopping area of Omotesando in Tokyo. The Italian group has been active within the Japanese market since 1989, and this will be Max Mara’s second boutique located in the country.

The store was inaugurated on Thursday with an exclusive performance by Japanese singer Chara, which was livestreamed and projected on the screens of the famous Shibuya crossing.

The 4,320-square-foot store was designed by Andrea Tognon Architecture studio, which also curated the Old Bond Street unit in London and Max & Co.’s locations in Milan, Hong Kong and Madrid.

The interior design is in line with the other Max Mara stores around the world: the flooring was made using Italian red travertine and carpets were laid out in alternating geometric patterns. Customers will also be able to see an imposing interior metal staircase with mirrors and reflective surfaces that will create optical illusions.

The new campaign image, which shows a gray dog wearing the brand’s staple 10181 “Icon coat” is displayed on the facade of the building.

The new Max Mara store in Tokyo which will open on Saturday. Courtesy image

According to the Reggio Emilia, Italy-based company, the store will also serve as a way to interact with its customers in different ways. For example, in October Max Mara unveiled a permanent installation by artist Eva Jospin in its Milan flagship.

The company was founded in 1951 by the late Achille Maramotti. Max Mara is now available in 2,500 locations in more than 100 countries. The privately owned Max Mara Fashion Group owns nine different brands including Max Mara, Sportmax, Weekend Max Mara, Max&Co, Pennyblack, Marina Rinaldi, Marella and iBlues.