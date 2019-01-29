MAX MARA ON THE ROAD: Max Mara is once again taking its resort collection on the road. The Italian fashion brand will show its 2020 resort collection in Berlin on June 3 in a location that has yet to be revealed.

Last year Max Mara held its resort show at the Collezione Maramotti museum of contemporary art works in Reggio Emilia, Italy, where the company is based. Max Mara is owned by the Maramotti family.

Before that, Shanghai was the stage for the brand’s pre-fall 2017 collection, London for its resort 2016 collection and New York for its pre-fall 2015 lineup.

The decision to show in Berlin underscores the relevance of the German market for the brand, which is designed by creative director Ian Griffiths.

As reported, Prada and Louis Vuitton will show their resort 2020 and cruise collections in New York, on May 2 and 8, respectively.