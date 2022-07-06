Max Mara to Be Honored at Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation’s Hamptons Happening

Max Mara will receive the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation Fashion Cares Award at the 18th annual Hamptons Happening on Saturday.

Christian Notari, chief executive officer of Max Mara USA, will attend the annual fundraiser to accept the award.

“Max Mara is honored to be partnering with the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation, an organization whose mission is to eliminate cancer through innovative and collaborative research. At Max Mara, we honor those who have been impacted by cancer and we are proud to help in the fight to free the world from this devastating disease,” said Notari.

In previous years, the Hamptons Happening has honored Hugo Boss, Nicole Miller, Betsey Johnson, Margaret Hayes, Lafayette 148, and Ramy Brook, among others.

In addition to Max Mara, this year’s event will honor Bess Freedman, chief executive officer of Brown Harris Stevens; Mark Melchiorre, executive managing director, chief investment officer, and head of Brean Investment Group, and Julian Medina, chef and owner of Toloache, Tacuba, Coppelia, Kuxe, La Chula and El Fish Stack.

As in prior years, the event will take place on the grounds of Maria and Ken Fishel’s private residence in Bridgehampton. Over 300 people are expected to attend the fundraiser, which features tastings from dozens of chefs, restaurants and beverage companies.

SWCRF was founded in 1976, and funds a network of over 30 researchers in North America, Asia and Europe. Since its inception, it has funded approximately $100 million in cancer research.

FOR MORE STORIES:

Ungaro by Kobi Halperin to Be Presented at Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation Ladies Lunch

Hugo Boss to Be Fashion Cares Honoree at the 17th Hamptons Happening