IN WITH THE NEW: Max Mara and Sportmax are both opting for a new fashion show venue this season.

For the first time, Max Mara will hold it fall 2019 show at the Bocconi University on Milan’s Via Röentgen, scheduled for Feb. 21 at 9:30 a.m.



“Università Bocconi is a world class institution. Its graduates are movers and shakers in the worlds of economics, management, law, political science and public administration – and increasing numbers of them are women,” said Ian Griffiths, creative director of the Italian brand. “Both Max Mara and Bocconi represent powerful women, which is why we are proud to be the only brand to hold a runway show there.” The building, “designed by Grafton Architects, was the first winner of the World Building of the Year award in 2008 and was lauded for encapsulating the essence of Milan,” continued Griffiths. “It’s the perfect showcase for Max Mara’s quintessentially Italian design approach.”

The following day, the brand’s sister label Sportmax will show at the multifunctional space The Mall, in Piazza Lina Bo Bardi. The company said the location is “a new epicenter” in Milan, an example of mixing “tradition and innovation.” The contemporary architecture of The Mall is seen as fitting with the brand’s “innovative spirit.”

As reported, Versace, Salvatore Ferragamo and Etro are also moving to new venues during Milan Fashion Week.