RUSSIAN WHITE NIGHT: Max Mara is heading to Russia to unveil its resort 2021 collection. The show will take place on May 25 in Saint Petersburg. The event’s location is still undisclosed.

Previously, starting with the 2015 pre-fall season, the Italian women’s fashion group has staged runway shows in New York, London, Shanghai, Reggio Emilia, Italy, and Berlin.

Max Mara’s runway show in Saint Petersburg will be part of the seasonal resort marathon, which will also see the fashion crowd flocking to Capri to attend the Chanel cruise show on May 7.

While the majority of luxury fashion houses have yet to announce the dates of their resort shows next spring, the pre-fall schedule already counts a Dior men’s show in Miami on Dec. 3 and a Giorgio Armani women’s show on Nov. 14 at the Armani Theater in Milan. During the event, the designer who will receive the 2019 John B. Fairchild Honor award at the WWD Apparel & Retail CEO Summit to be held Oct. 29 and 30 in New York — will also unveil the first high jewelry collection under the Giorgio Armani luxury label.