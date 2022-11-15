MAXXI Museum’s Fundraising Gala Dinner Returns After Three Years

ROMAN NIGHTS: It was a night on Monday to celebrate art, music and sustainability at the MAXXI, Rome’s Museum of the Arts for the 21st Century. It was also a moment to mark the return of the live event after almost three years due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Each year, the “Acquistion Gala Dinner” gathers established and influential figures from the fashion and art scenes with the goal of raising money to support contemporary artists and grow the museum’s collection and initiatives.

This year’s dinner was focused around the theme of sustainability, nature and preserving the health of the planet and it drew more than 500 guests including Maria Grazia Chiuri, creative director of women’s haute couture, ready-to-wear and accessories collections for Dior; Nicola Bulgari, vice chairman of Bulgari; Giovanna Caruso Fendi, founder of the cultural hub FOROF; Christian Valsecchi, general manager of Fondazione Prada, and Roberto Cicutto, president of Venice’s Biennale.

“This year we overcame the tragic events of the pandemic with a record of visitors and with the renewed support of many guests and patrons, whom I want to thank heartily for their generosity and trust,” said Giovanna Melandri, the president of Fondazione MAXXI.

She highlighted how 2022 recorded a 30 percent increase in visitors compared to 2019, the best year for the MAXXI museum.

Giovanna Melandri, president of Fondazione MAXXI greeting michelin-star chef Domenico Stile. Courtesy image / Musacchio, Ianniello, Pasqualini & Fucilla

The night officially inaugurated Grande MAXXI, the new project of the museum that will see the construction of a new sustainable and multifunctional building, the realization of a green area, which will help bring temperatures down during warmer seasons and the implementation of photovoltaic panels throughout the entire structure. According to MAXXI, the goal is to overcome physical and sensory barriers to make the museum more accessible and welcoming.

Attendees were able to experience a preview of the new exhibition “Pier Paolo Pasolini. Tutto è Santo. Il corpo politico,” which pays homage to the Italian author and will officially open to the public on Wednesday, followed by a dinner curated by Michelin-star chef Domenico Stile. Guests were also treated to a performance of the American musician and composer, Alvin Curran.