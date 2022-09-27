×
Maya Hawke Stars in New Calvin Klein Underwear Campaign 

Hawke is joined by Belgian professional footballer Romelu Lukaku in the “Calvins or Nothing” campaign.

Maya Hawke for Calvin Klein. Courtesy

Maya Hawke is embarking on her latest project in the fashion world.

Calvin Klein has tapped the actress to star in its latest underwear campaign, called “Calvins or Nothing,” which releases Tuesday. Hawke appears in the campaign along with Belgian professional footballer, Romelu Lukaku. The black-and-white campaign was photographed by Gray Sorrenti. 

“The campaign reflects the elevated, considered designs of its latest underwear collection and channels the brand’s minimal, impactful aesthetic,” the fashion brand said in a statement. “The images and videos convey the brand’s signature style, strongly rooted in sensuality.” 

Maya Hawke for Calvin Klein Courtesy

This is Hawke’s latest campaign in the fashion world. She previously teamed with AllSaints in 2016, working with the brand to present its new collection with a short film. She’s also worked with Zac Posen, modeling the designer’s spring 2019 collection in a campaign photographed by Gia Coppola. 

Hawke is best known for her breakout role in Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” joining the cast in its third season. She also recently appeared in projects like Netflix’s “Fear Street,” “Do Revenge” and “Mainstream.” Hawke is also the daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke. 

In a 2019 interview with WWD, Hawke spoke about her parents’ impact on starting out her career. 

“It makes [for] more expectations and it makes it so that people doubt your intentions and your ability and your place, but the truth is that you just have to work hard and hopefully you learn your place,” she said. “And there are all kinds of ways that it helps you get a foot in the door, but you’re going to get booted out the door if, once you’re in, you suck.”

