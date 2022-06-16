Maya Rudolph Wears Bright Pink 3D Floral Valentino Dress at ‘Loot’ Premiere

Maya Rudolph wore Valentino at the premiere of her newest show, “Loot.”

On Wednesday, the actress wore a long-sleeve dress by Valentino in its now-signature bright pink hue from the label’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection, paired with matching platform heels. The look featured floral appliqué designs throughout and a scoop-shaped neckline. She paired the dress with matching platform heels also by the Italian fashion brand.

Rudolph was styled by Rebecca Grice, who also works with the likes of the Haim sisters, Vanessa Bayer and Aidy Bryant.

Maya Rudolph at the premiere of Apple TV +’s “Loot” at DGA Theater in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

The premiere, which was held at DGA Theater in Los Angeles, also included the series’ other cast members such as Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Nat Faxon and Joel Kim Booster, who also joined the actress on the red carpet.

“Loot” follows a woman who decides to reengage with her charitable foundation after receiving $87 billion from her recent divorce settlement. Along the way, she reconnects with the world and rediscovers who she is.

The comedy series, which was created by Matt Hubbard and Alan Yang, will premiere on Apple TV+ on June 24.

Nat Faxon, Ron Funches, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Maya Rudolph and Joel Kim Booster at the premiere of Apple TV+’s “Loot” at DGA Theater in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

The Emmy-winning actress is well-known for starring in movies such as “Bridesmaids,” “Grown Ups” and “50 First Dates.” She also is notable for being a cast member of “Saturday Night Live” from 2000 to 2007. She still appears in some episodes as a guest star.

READ MORE HERE:

Joel Kim Booster Turns Jane Austen Into ‘Fire Island,’ His New Hulu Movie

Moore From L.A.: Oscars Mark Return of Live Red Carpet, Hints of Pre-pandemic L.A. Style Scene

Penélope Cruz Goes Pretty in Pink at Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner