×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: June 16, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Cruise Show Provides Showcase for Spanish Craftsmanship

Beauty

Estée Lauder Chief Talks Travel Retail

Fashion

Gee’s Bend Quilting Comes Into Fashion, but How Are These Brand Partnerships Working for the Artisan Community?

Maya Rudolph Wears Bright Pink 3D Floral Valentino Dress at ‘Loot’ Premiere

The actress, alongside Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Joel Kim Booster, attended the premiere of her newest television show on Apple TV+.

Maya Rudolph at the premiere of
Maya Rudolph at the premiere of Apple TV+'s "Loot" at DGA Theater in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Maya Rudolph wore Valentino at the premiere of her newest show, “Loot.”

On Wednesday, the actress wore a long-sleeve dress by Valentino in its now-signature bright pink hue from the label’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection, paired with matching platform heels. The look featured floral appliqué designs throughout and a scoop-shaped neckline. She paired the dress with matching platform heels also by the Italian fashion brand.

Rudolph was styled by Rebecca Grice, who also works with the likes of the Haim sisters, Vanessa Bayer and Aidy Bryant.

Maya Rudolph at the premiere of Apple TV+'s 'Loot' at DGA Theater on June 15th, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Maya Rudolph at the premiere of Apple TV+’s “Loot” at DGA Theater in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

The premiere, which was held at DGA Theater in Los Angeles, also included the series’ other cast members such as Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Nat Faxon and Joel Kim Booster, who also joined the actress on the red carpet.

“Loot” follows a woman who decides to reengage with her charitable foundation after receiving $87 billion from her recent divorce settlement. Along the way, she reconnects with the world and rediscovers who she is.

The comedy series, which was created by Matt Hubbard and Alan Yang, will premiere on Apple TV+ on June 24.

Nat Faxon, Ron Funches, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Maya Rudolph and Joel Kim Booster at the premiere of Apple TV+'s 'Loot' at DGA Theater on June 15th, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Nat Faxon, Ron Funches, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Maya Rudolph and Joel Kim Booster at the premiere of Apple TV+’s “Loot” at DGA Theater in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

The Emmy-winning actress is well-known for starring in movies such as “Bridesmaids,” “Grown Ups” and “50 First Dates.” She also is notable for being a cast member of “Saturday Night Live” from 2000 to 2007. She still appears in some episodes as a guest star.

READ MORE HERE:

Joel Kim Booster Turns Jane Austen Into ‘Fire Island,’ His New Hulu Movie

Moore From L.A.: Oscars Mark Return of Live Red Carpet, Hints of Pre-pandemic L.A. Style Scene

Penélope Cruz Goes Pretty in Pink at Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner

Maya Rudolph Wears Pink 3D Floral

Hot Summer Bags

Maya Rudolph Wears Pink 3D Floral

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Maya Rudolph Wears Pink 3D Floral

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Maya Rudolph Wears Pink 3D Floral

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Maya Rudolph Wears Pink 3D Floral

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Maya Rudolph Wears Pink 3D Floral

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Maya Rudolph Wears Pink 3D Floral

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Maya Rudolph Wears Pink 3D Floral

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Maya Rudolph Wears Pink 3D Floral

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Maya Rudolph Wears Pink 3D Floral

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Maya Rudolph Wears Pink 3D Floral

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Maya Rudolph Wears Pink 3D Floral

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Maya Rudolph Wears Pink 3D Floral

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Maya Rudolph Wears Pink 3D Floral

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Maya Rudolph Wears Pink 3D Floral

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Maya Rudolph Wears Pink 3D Floral

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Maya Rudolph Wears Pink 3D Floral

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Maya Rudolph Wears Pink 3D Floral

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Maya Rudolph Wears Pink 3D Floral

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Maya Rudolph Wears Pink 3D Floral

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Maya Rudolph Wears Pink 3D Floral

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Maya Rudolph Wears Pink 3D Floral

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Maya Rudolph Wears Pink 3D Floral

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Maya Rudolph Wears Pink 3D Floral

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Maya Rudolph Wears Pink 3D Floral

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Maya Rudolph Wears Pink 3D Floral

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Maya Rudolph Wears Pink 3D Floral

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Maya Rudolph Wears Pink 3D Floral

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Maya Rudolph Wears Pink 3D Floral

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Maya Rudolph Wears Pink 3D Floral

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Maya Rudolph Wears Pink 3D Floral

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Maya Rudolph Wears Pink 3D Floral

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Maya Rudolph Wears Pink 3D Floral

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Maya Rudolph Wears Pink 3D Floral

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Maya Rudolph Wears Pink 3D Floral

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Maya Rudolph Wears Pink 3D Floral

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Maya Rudolph Wears Pink 3D Floral

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Maya Rudolph Wears Pink 3D Floral

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Maya Rudolph Wears Pink 3D Floral

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Maya Rudolph Wears Pink 3D Floral

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Maya Rudolph Wears Pink 3D Floral

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad