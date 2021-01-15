Maye Musk, the silver-haired model, dietician, author and mother to tech titan Elon Musk, has signed with CAA Fashion.
Musk, 71, has been modeling for five decades, appearing on four Times Square billboards going back to the 1960s.
In her 60s, she became a key figure in promoting age inclusivity in the fashion industry, walking the runway for Zero + Maria Cornejo, Peter Dundas, Philipp Plein and more in recent years, and appearing in beauty advertisements as the oldest CoverGirl.
In addition to fashion, she has run her own nutrition business for 45 years, and works as a public speaker, consultant and counselor on the topic. Musk was the first dietician to be featured on a cereal box, and her latest book, “A Woman Makes a Plan,” is a bestseller in 20 countries.
A pop culture figure, too, she made headlines last spring when she used her dining room as a runway on Instagram, strutting to the song “Violence” by Elon’s partner Grimes, to raise money for fashion’s COVID-19 relief program, A Common Thread.
CAA Fashion, which was launched last year by Christian Carino, has also signed Ebonee Davis. The model/activist from Seattle has become a voice for representation in fashion, penning a letter to the industry on the subject in 2017 that became a TED Talk titled “Black Girl Magic in the Fashion Industry.”
She has appeared in editorials for Vogue, Glamour and Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue, and in campaigns for L’Oréal, Savage x Fenty, Ivy Park, Tommy Hilfiger and Pyer Moss.
In 2018, Davis founded Daughter Org, a nonprofit educational organization, dedicated to unifying children of the diaspora. Daughter Org awards sponsorships to students looking to connect with their African ancestry.