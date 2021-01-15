Maye Musk, the silver-haired model, dietician, author and mother to tech titan Elon Musk, has signed with CAA Fashion.

Musk, 71, has been modeling for five decades, appearing on four Times Square billboards going back to the 1960s.

In her 60s, she became a key figure in promoting age inclusivity in the fashion industry, walking the runway for Zero + Maria Cornejo, Peter Dundas, Philipp Plein and more in recent years, and appearing in beauty advertisements as the oldest CoverGirl.

In addition to fashion, she has run her own nutrition business for 45 years, and works as a public speaker, consultant and counselor on the topic. Musk was the first dietician to be featured on a cereal box, and her latest book, “A Woman Makes a Plan,” is a bestseller in 20 countries.